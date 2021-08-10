Las Vegas Summer League: Nwora's 30 points lead Bucks over Clippers

Bucks 81, Clippers 78: Box Score | Game Details

Jordan Nwora scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an 81-78 win over the LA Clippers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Monday evening at Cox Pavilion.

The contest got out to a tight start but the Bucks pulled away in the second quarter and took a 46-30 lead by halftime. They pushed their lead to 18 early in the third, but the Clippers cut it to a nine-point game heading into the final frame. The Clippers kept the momentum going and held a one-point advantage with two minutes left. However, the Bucks remained composed and played well in the last few possessions — which included two clutch free throws by Theo Pinson in the final seconds — to seal the win.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had a solid night for the Bucks, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Mamadi Diakite added 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block, while Jordan Nwora did more than just score the ball, logging eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in 29 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Jay Scrubb led the Clippers with 24 points, 10 rebounds and a block in 30 minutes. Daniel Oturu totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, while Brandon Boston Jr. and Kerwin Roach II chipped in 10 points each.

The Bucks next play Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, while the Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.