Las Vegas Summer League: Big 3rd quarter lifts Wolves over Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Chicago Bulls 78-59 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Thursday.

While there were eight ties and eight lead changes in the first 25 minutes of the game, Minnesota rode a 28-15 third quarter to their victory. They ended the third quarter on a 13-2 run when the game was tied, and Chicago never recovered. Minnesota shot 39% from the field and 23% from 3-point range while holding Chicago to 25% from the field and 16% from long range. In addition, the Wolves outscored the Bulls in the paint 36-22.

Patrick Williams led the Bulls with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Marko Simonovic amassed 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jaylen Adams led the bench with nine points and five boards.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Nathan Knight totaled 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jaylen Nowell collected 14 points, two rebounds and two assists while McKinley Wright IV tallied seven points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Minnesota plays the second half of a back-to-back set on Friday, facing the Milwaukee Bucks. As for Chicago, they return to action on Sunday versus the Memphis Grizzlies.