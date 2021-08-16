Las Vegas Summer League: Anthony, Maten help take down Rockets

• Magic 89, Rockets 76: Box score | Game details

Yante Maten scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Orlando Magic to an 89-76 win over the Houston Rockets in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Sunday at Thomas and Mack Center.

Neither team shot well from the field, as the Magic hit just 36.7% of their looks (including 25.9% from long range), while the Rockets shot a lowly 33.3% from the field (22.0% 3PT). After a slow start, the Magic held the advantage through most of the first half. After leading by 11 midway through the second quarter, they took a four-point lead into halftime. The Rockets came out strong in the third and grabbed a brief lead, but Orlando quickly bounced back and locked down defensively to hold Houston to just 13 points in the final frame.

Cole Anthony, a 2021 first-round pick, added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Magic, while one of this year’s Lottery picks, Franz Wagner, chipped in 13 points, three rebounds and three steals. No. 5 overall pick Jalen Suggs did not play Sunday and will miss the remainder of Summer League due to a sprained thumb.

Rookie guard Josh Christopher led the way for the Rockets with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, but he also logged seven turnovers in his 29 minutes of action. Anthony Lamb added 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Alperen Sengun, one of Houston’s four first-round picks in 2021, finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with three blocks in 24 minutes.