Las Vegas Summer League: Thomas' big night carries Nets past Spurs

• Nets 104, Spurs 100: Box score | Game details

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday.

While San Antonio held the lead for the first 28 minutes, there were four ties and seven lead changes over the final 12 minutes. In a back-and-forth game, neither club led by more than three points in the fourth quarter until the final 30 seconds, with Brooklyn finishing the game on a 13-6 run.

A Cam Thomas 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining put the Nets up 98-94, and four Thomas free throws — as well as two from Kaiser Gates — helped put the game on ice for Brooklyn, which moved to 3-1 in Summer League play.

The Nets’ bench outscored the Spurs’ 42-25, while Brooklyn out-rebounded San Antonio 55-46. The Nets drilled 25 of 26 attempts at the free-throw line, helping offset a 7-for-28 effort from beyond the arc.

Thomas, a first-round pick out of LSU, led the Nets with 36 points, two rebounds and two steals. The high-scoring guard was coming off a 31-point effort in Thursday’s double-overtime win over the Wizards. Jordan Bowden chipped in 14 points, two rebounds and two assists. Alize Johnson collected 13 points and 14 rebounds while rookie Marcus Zegarowski led the bench with 12 points and three boards.

Joshua Primo, a 2021 Lottery pick, led the Spurs with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tre Jones generated 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. DaQuan Jeffries had 15 points and six boards while Jaylen Morris and Nate Renfro paced the bench with 12 points apiece.

San Antonio will play again on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brooklyn will await its seeding assignment for the Summer League tournament.