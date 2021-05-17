Kyrie Irving becomes 9th NBA player to achieve rare '50-40-90' shooting standard

Kyrie Irving has long been one of the NBA’s most electric scorers. He’s now logged a season among their most efficient.

Sunday night, Irving locked in a rare ’50-40-90′ season with shooting percentages of 50.6% on field goals overall, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line. He becomes the ninth player to do so, notably joining teammate Kevin Durant (51.0/41.6/90.5 in 2012-13 for OKC) as the fifth to manage it while averaging at least 25.0 ppg.

The other seven are: Larry Bird (2x), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash (4x), Dirk Nowitzki, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.

History for @kyrieirving. KAI has become the ninth player in NBA history to average at least 50% FG, 40% 3P and 90% FT over a whole season 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aXYymRTvtQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 17, 2021

This is Irving’s second season with Brooklyn, and first playing alongside Durant and James Harden, who was acquired in a January trade with the Rockets. The Nets finished the year as the East’s No. 2 seed, and will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference’s 7-8 matchup in this week’s State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament.

Players to shoot 50-40-90 & average 25.0 ppg