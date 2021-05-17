Top Stories
Kyrie Irving becomes 9th NBA player to achieve rare '50-40-90' shooting standard
Nets star guard shot 50.6% from the floor, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line across 54 games.
From NBA.com Staff
Kyrie Irving has long been one of the NBA’s most electric scorers. He’s now logged a season among their most efficient.
Sunday night, Irving locked in a rare ’50-40-90′ season with shooting percentages of 50.6% on field goals overall, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line. He becomes the ninth player to do so, notably joining teammate Kevin Durant (51.0/41.6/90.5 in 2012-13 for OKC) as the fifth to manage it while averaging at least 25.0 ppg.
The other seven are: Larry Bird (2x), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash (4x), Dirk Nowitzki, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.
History for @kyrieirving.
KAI has become the ninth player in NBA history to average at least 50% FG, 40% 3P and 90% FT over a whole season 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aXYymRTvtQ
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 17, 2021
This is Irving’s second season with Brooklyn, and first playing alongside Durant and James Harden, who was acquired in a January trade with the Rockets. The Nets finished the year as the East’s No. 2 seed, and will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference’s 7-8 matchup in this week’s State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament.
Players to shoot 50-40-90 & average 25.0 ppg
|Player
|Team
|Season
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|PPG
|Kyrie Irving
|BKN
|2020-21
|50.6
|40.2
|92.2
|26.9
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|2015-16
|50.4
|45.4
|90.8
|30.1
|Kevin Durant
|OKC
|2013-13
|51.0
|41.6
|90.5
|28.1
|Larry Bird
|BOS
|1987-88
|52.7
|41.4
|91.6
|29.9
|Larry Bird
|BOS
|1986-87
|52.5
|40.0
|91.0
|28.1