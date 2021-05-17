Top Stories

Kyrie Irving becomes 9th NBA player to achieve rare '50-40-90' shooting standard

Nets star guard shot 50.6% from the floor, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line across 54 games.

From NBA.com Staff

Kyrie Irving has long been one of the NBA’s most electric scorers. He’s now logged a season among their most efficient.

Sunday night, Irving locked in a rare ’50-40-90′ season with shooting percentages of 50.6% on field goals overall, 40.2% on 3-pointers and 92.2% from the free-throw line. He becomes the ninth player to do so, notably joining teammate Kevin Durant (51.0/41.6/90.5 in 2012-13 for OKC) as the fifth to manage it while averaging at least 25.0 ppg.

The other seven are: Larry Bird (2x), Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash (4x), Dirk Nowitzki, Stephen Curry and Malcolm Brogdon.

This is Irving’s second season with Brooklyn, and first playing alongside Durant and James Harden, who was acquired in a January trade with the Rockets. The Nets finished the year as the East’s No. 2 seed, and will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference’s 7-8 matchup in this week’s State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament.

Players to shoot 50-40-90 & average 25.0 ppg

Player Team Season FG% 3P% FT% PPG
Kyrie Irving BKN 2020-21 50.6 40.2 92.2 26.9
Stephen Curry GSW 2015-16 50.4 45.4 90.8 30.1
Kevin Durant OKC 2013-13 51.0 41.6 90.5 28.1
Larry Bird BOS 1987-88 52.7 41.4 91.6 29.9
Larry Bird BOS 1986-87 52.5 40.0 91.0 28.1

