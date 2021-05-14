Top Stories

Nets' Big 3 finally in action together, ending 3-month absence

The three stars haven’t played together since a Feb. 13 victory at Golden State.

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s Big Three is active together for the first time in three months.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were cleared to play Saturday as the Nets host the Chicago Bulls.

The three All-Stars have played in the same game just seven times since the Nets acquired Harden from Houston in mid-January, going 5-2.

They haven’t been together since a Feb. 13 victory at Golden State. Durant then missed the next 23 games with a left hamstring injury.

Harden just returned Wednesday from his own 18-game absence with a right hamstring injury, but Irving missed that game with a facial contusion. He had no concussion symptoms.

The Nets end their regular season Sunday against Cleveland. Nash said the lineups for that game could depend on the standings, where the Nets are a game up on Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

