Power Rankings, Week 21: Sixers finish at No. 1 as season wraps up

NBA Power Rankings, Week 21

The 2020-21 regular season has just seven days left. Ready or not, the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins next Tuesday and the 2021 playoffs tip off in 12 days.

And really, ready or not? Will LeBron James be ready? James Harden? The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending champs, but the best player of his generation has played just 59 minutes over last seven weeks. The Brooklyn Nets might have the most talented big three in NBA history, but one of those three guys has played just four minutes since April 1. There’s been talk of both James and Harden returning to action this week, but talk is just talk until they’re actually on the floor in a game that counts.

The list of important players on playoff teams (or potential playoff teams) who are currently sidelined by injuries (or health and safety protocols) goes well beyond those two former Kia MVPs. It also includes Will Barton, Bradley Beal, Miles Bridges, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Mike Conley, Gordon Hayward, DeAndre Hunter, Serge Ibaka, Donovan Mitchell, Monte Morris, Kristaps Porzingis, Dennis Schroder and Myles Turner.

That’s a long list, and the chances that all of those guys return in the next week seems pretty slim. Attrition played a big role in the regular season, and it will certainly be factor in the playoffs.

But it is time to wrap this season up, say goodbye to the bottom five teams in each conference, and enjoy the first multiple-game Play-In tournament. It’s eight days away and it has to the potential to be very intriguing, given the teams and players that may be involved.

Make It Last Forever: Utah (4-0) — The Jazz still have time to end the season on their fourth winning streak of nine games or more.

Something Just Ain't Right: Oklahoma City (0-4) — The Thunder are 1-21 (the Celtics are the 1 in the 1-21) since April 1.

East vs. West

The West is 233-204 (.533) against the East in interconference games, having clinched a better record for the 20th time in the last 21 seasons. The East’s winning percentage of .467 against the West is its fourth best mark over that stretch.

Schedule strength through Week 20

Toughest: 1. Minnesota, 2. Oklahoma City, 3. Houston

1. Minnesota, 2. Oklahoma City, 3. Houston Easiest: 1. Phoenix, 2. New York, 3. Milwaukee

1. Phoenix, 2. New York, 3. Milwaukee Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: L.A. Lakers (+6), Utah (+4), Milwaukee (+2)

L.A. Lakers (+6), Utah (+4), Milwaukee (+2) Free falls of the week: Denver (-4), Memphis (-3), New York, Toronto (-2)

Week 21 Team to Watch

Golden State — The great thing about the Play-In is that every spot is better than the one below it. And within that 7-10 group, the difference between eighth and ninth place is probably the most important. The Warriors currently sit in eighth at 35-33, but they have their work cut out for them in regard to staying there.They begin the final week of the season by hosting the first-place Jazz on Monday (10 ET, NBA TV) and second-place Suns on Tuesday (10 ET, NBA League Pass) — each a possible first-round preview. They’ll have two days off before hosting the Pelicans on Friday. And finally, if they’re within a game of the Grizzlies (either way), their game on Sunday will be for eighth place.

