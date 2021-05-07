Top Stories

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out at least another week

The Jazz will be without their star guard for at least another week.

From NBA.com News Services

Donovan Mitchell continues to make progress towards a return, the team announced.

Donovan Mitchell won’t get too much playing time before the postseason, if any.

The Utah Jazz made the announcement Friday that their All-Star guard will be out at least another week as he rehabs his right ankle. Mitchell sustained the injury three weeks ago after an awkward fall against the Indiana Pacers.

The Jazz (48-18) are in a back-and-forth battle with the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They enter Friday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets on a three-game winning streak.

With Mitchell being re-evaluated in one week, his sole options for a regular season return would be against Oklahoma City on May 14 and the Sacramento Kings on May 16.

The 2021 NBA playoffs begin May 22.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.