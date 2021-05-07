Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out at least another week

Donovan Mitchell won’t get too much playing time before the postseason, if any.

The Utah Jazz made the announcement Friday that their All-Star guard will be out at least another week as he rehabs his right ankle. Mitchell sustained the injury three weeks ago after an awkward fall against the Indiana Pacers.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff today for a sprained ankle he sustained vs. Indiana on April 16. He continues to make progress towards a return and will be re-evaluated in one week. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 7, 2021

The Jazz (48-18) are in a back-and-forth battle with the Phoenix Suns for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They enter Friday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets on a three-game winning streak.

With Mitchell being re-evaluated in one week, his sole options for a regular season return would be against Oklahoma City on May 14 and the Sacramento Kings on May 16.

The 2021 NBA playoffs begin May 22.