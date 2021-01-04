Kevin Durant out vs. Jazz due to health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.2 points over his first six games with Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is out for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) due to health and safety protocols, the team announced on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game vs. Utah: Durant (health and safety protocols) – OUT Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) – OUT Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) – OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

Durant played 38 minutes in the Nets’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Nets have not announced what caused Durant to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The former Kia NBA MVP is averaging 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists over his first six games with Brooklyn.