Top Stories

Kevin Durant out vs. Jazz due to health and safety protocols

The former Kia NBA MVP will be sidelined for Brooklyn's game against Utah on Tuesday.

From NBA.com Staff

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.2 points over his first six games with Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is out for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) due to health and safety protocols, the team announced on Monday.

Durant played 38 minutes in the Nets’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Nets have not announced what caused Durant to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The former Kia NBA MVP is averaging 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists over his first six games with Brooklyn.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.