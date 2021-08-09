Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun shine in Summer League debuts

• Rockets 84, Cavaliers 76: Box Score | Game Details

The Houston Rockets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 84-76 in day one of the MGM Resorts Summer League.

After falling behind early, the Rockets outscored the Cavs 44 to 35 in the second half and never relinquished its lead in the final quarter. Houston’s starters outscored Cleveland’s starters 78 to 52.

Jalen Green, selected second overall in this year’s Draft, led the Rockets with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists. Green was able to get past defenders at will, and his full array of dribble moves along with stepback jumpers was on display. Kenyon Martin Jr. tallied 17 points and three rebounds. Alperen Sengun recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Josh Christopher, one of the Rockets’ four first-round picks in 2021, had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Second-year swingman Isaac Okoro led the Cavs with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists. Lamar Stevens totaled 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Evan Mobley, selected third overall in 2021, finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks in his first taste of NBA action. Former UCLA standout Jaylen Hands led the bench with 10 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Up next for Houston is a matchup against Detroit on Tuesday that pits Green against No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. The Cavs are idle until Wednesday’s matchup against No. 5 overall pick Jalen Suggs and the Magic.