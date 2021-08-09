Scottie Barnes makes Summer League debut with impressive double-double

• Raptors 89, Knicks 79: Box Score | Game Recap

The Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 89-79 in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Sunday.

Toronto won all four quarters, riding a 50-42 second half advantage to their double-digit victory.

Malachi Flynn, a 2020 first-round pick, led the Raptors with 23 points and six rebounds. Scottie Barnes, selected fourth overall in this year’s Draft , finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Freddie Gilespie scored just two points but led the team with 13 rebounds.

The Raptors bench outscored the Knicks bench 31 to 13, led by Matt Morgan’s 11 points.

Last year’s lottery pick, Obi Toppin, led the Knicks with 24 points and eight rebounds. Immanuel Quickley collected 15 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Jericho Sims totaled 12 points and eight boards. Quentin Grimes posted nine points, four rebounds and two assists.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday, with New York facing the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto taking on the Golden State Warriors.