Las Vegas Summer League: Antonio Blakeney scores 27 points in Blazers' victory

Blazers 93, Hornets 86

The Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 93-86 in the MGM Resorts Summer League opener on Sunday.

The Blazers shot 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range while holding the Hornets to 46 percent from the field and 30 percent from distance. Additionally, Portland recorded 11 steals and seven blocks while winning the turnover battle 21 to 15. Portland converted those 21 Hornets’ turnovers into 31 points on the other end.

Antonio Blakeney led Portland in scoring, pouring in 27 points in just 18 minutes of action off the bench. Blakeney shot 9-for-10 from the field and was perfect at the free-throw line. George King was the only other Blazer who scored in double figures with 17 points along with four rebounds and three steals.

Emmanuel Mudiay tallied four points and nine assists while Kenneth Faried amassed eight points, eight rebounds and two steals. The former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley finished with nine points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes.

First-round pick James Bouknight led the Hornets with 19 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Kai Jones totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

KAI JONES 😱 The rookie takes off for the huge slam! 📺: NBA TV pic.twitter.com/jjN8U8cL3w — NBA (@NBA) August 8, 2021

LiAngelo Ball led the Hornets bench with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Charlotte plays again on Monday, squaring off with the Sacramento Kings. Portland will have a day off before facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.