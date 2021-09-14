Top NBA Finals moments: Michael Jordan's jumper seals 1998 title

The Game: 1998 Finals, Game 6

The Series Situation: Chicago Bulls lead Utah Jazz, 3-2

The Play: With the Jazz leading 86-85 with 18.9 seconds to play, Michael Jordan steals the ball from Karl Malone in the post. Jordan then dribbles down court and uses a crossover dribble (and a slight shove of Bryon Russell) to nail a 20-foot jumper for an 87-86 lead with 5.2 seconds to play. That jumper ended up being the game-winner as the Bulls clinched their third straight title in what, at the time, was Jordan’s final shot (he would later come out of retirement and play for the Washington Wizards from 2001-03).

The Significance:One of the iconic sequences and shots in the illustrious career of Jordan, not even his stint with the Wizards has overshadowed those final seconds against the Jazz. Malone and John Stockton were denied a championship during their Hall of Fame careers because of Jordan and the Bulls. Russell’s career moment remains his being shoved out of the way on that crossover for Jordan’s dagger.

But this was the championship capper of the Jordan Bulls. It was a sequence that showcased MJ’s ability to dominate the game on both ends: a perfectly timed steal that led to the ultimate closer finishing the deal on the other end with a pull-up jumper. It came complete with the timeless image of Jordan’s right hand in the air as he watched the ball drop through the nets while breaking the hearts of Jazz fans. More than just a shot that ended a dynasty in Chicago, it signaled the end of an era in the NBA.

