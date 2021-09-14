Top NBA Finals moments: John Paxson's 3-pointer seals three-peat for Bulls

The Game: 1993 Finals, Game 6

The Series Situation: Chicago Bulls lead Phoenix Suns, 3-2

The Play: After Michael Jordan passed from the backcourt early in the play and the defense of Mark West forced Scottie Pippen to abort a drive to the basket, unlikely hero John Paxson hit a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining that turned a 98-96 deficit into a 99-98 victory for the Bulls over the Suns and a third consecutive title.

The Significance: It was impossible to imagine at the time that would be Jordan’s final game before announcing his retirement for the first time. With any postscript, though, Paxson’s wide-open jumper from the left side had the historical importance of clinching the first three-peat since the 1960s Celtics. And when Danny Ainge was forced to leave Paxson to help on defense and could not recover to challenge Paxson’s shot, the previously nondescript Bulls role player had earned a spot in Finals lore. It also was the difference in the Bulls having to play a Game 7 on the road for the championship.

