Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 20

This weekly column will highlight players rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues who may help you ascertain fantasy glory.

In Week 20, 20 teams will play four games. DET plays five games. 22 teams (ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, MIL, NOP, OKC, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, SA, UTA, and WAS) will play a back-to-back set. For a look at the full schedule grid with offensive pace ratings, click HERE.

Saddiq Bey (SF – DET): 37% rostered

Over the last three games, Bey has been a top 40 player. He’s coming off a game in which he played 40 minutes and produced 22 points, five 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 75% from the field on 21 attempts. The usage rate was 25. That is the ceiling for Bey. In the two prior games, he played 34 and 24 minutes, garnering a usage rate of 20 and 17, so there’s variance to his game. That said, the Pistons are the only team to play five games this week, so he’s a must-add.

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PG – DAL): 45% rostered

Finney-Smith isn’t sexy, and you won’t ever see him on SportsCenter, but he plays a ton of minutes (minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe!) and contributes a little something in every category. Over the last seven games, he’s been a top 25 player, averaging 34.7 minutes, 15.6 points, 3.7 three-pointers, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks while shooting 64% from the field. Now, the efficiency will come down as he’s at 47% on the season, but his across-the-board contributions are valuable. DAL plays four games this week.

Jeff Green (SF/PF/C – BKN): 38% rostered

Over the last seven games, Green has started in all of them and averaged 32.8 minutes. He’s been playing the small-ball center and hoisting up 11 shots per game while grabbing 5.4 rebounds, dishing out 2.9 assists, and contributing in the defensive categories with 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks. That’s been good for top 75 value. The Nets do only play three games, though.

Mo Bamba (C – ORL): 23% rostered

Bamba is coming off the bench and only playing 22 minutes per game, but he’s been putting up top 60 value over the last five games. The usage rate has been 17 percent, and he’s provided 3-pointers, rebounds and defensive stats — 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks. ORL plays four games this week.

Trevor Ariza (SG/SF – MIA): 9% rostered

Ariza has been a top 65 player over the last three games. The usage rate has been 21, and he’s scored 13.3 points per game on 10.3 shot attempts. That’s not why you’d roster him, though. While he provides 3-pointers, rebounds and some assists, it’s the 1.3 steals and one block per game most valuable. MIA does only play three games, though.

Facundo Campazzo (PG – DEN): 22% rostered

Campazzo is starting due to the Jamal Murray injury and playing 32 minutes per game. He’s been a top 70 player over the last four games. The usage rate is low, so the points won’t be voluminous, but he will chip in some 3-pointers and provide those assists and steals. He is swap meet, TJ McConnell. DEN plays four games this week.

Kent Bazemore (SG/SF – GS): 9% rostered

Bazemore has started nine of the last 12 games. He missed three due to injury. Over that span, he’s averaged 28.4 minutes, 10.7 points, two 3-pointers, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks. That across-the-board contribution is valuable. He’s also better in up-tempo matchups, and the Warriors play the Thunder and Pelicans twice this week. OKC is 7th in pace while NOP is 12th.

Keldon Johnson (SF/PF – SA): 44% rostered

Johnson has been a top 80 player over the last three games, averaging 34.9 minutes, 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, one assist, and 0.7 steals. He’s shot 67% from the field, so that’s going to regress, as he’s at 48% on the season. That said, he’s playing a ton of minutes and providing points and rebounds. The Spurs play four games this week.

Daniel Gafford (C – WAS): 27% rostered

The minutes have been all over the map, which is a shame because he’s a per-minute beast. Over the last four games, he’s played 15, 13, 22, and 25. In the two most recent games, though, he received 22 and 25 minutes, so there’s a chance it could be the beginning of a trend. Gafford provides rebounds, steals and blocks. The Wizards also play at the fastest pace in the league, so more possessions for fantasy goodies. Just pray that Gafford gets the playing time. WAS plays four games this week.