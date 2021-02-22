Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 10

In this weekly piece, FantasyPros highlights some players who may be available on your waiver wires. The Yahoo database will be utilized, and only players rostered in less than 50% of leagues will be mentioned.

Saben Lee (PG – DET): 1% rostered

Delon Wright will miss two weeks with a groin strain. On Sunday, Dennis Smith Jr. received the start but only played 15 minutes. As a result, Lee played 33 minutes off the bench and contributed 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. The coaching staff raved about him after the game, and there’s a good chance he gets extended playing time while Wright is out.

Jakob Poeltl (C – SA): 44% rostered

The Spurs only play two games this week because one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, so streaming Poeltl isn’t the ideal scenario. This is more of a longer-term play because LaMarcus Aldridge, who is dealing with a hip injury, still has no timetable to return. Plus, there have been plenty of trade rumors involving Aldridge. With that said, if Aldridge does return, Poeltl will likely go back to playing 20 minutes per game. However, he seems to be more in the Spurs’ future plans than Aldridge. Over the last four games, Poeltl has been a top 20 player, averaging 28.6 minutes, 10 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 70% overall and 66% from the line.

Jae’Sean Tate (SG – HOU): 27% rostered

Over the last six games, Tate has been a top-60 player, averaging 32.1 minutes, 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 61% and 75% from the line. With DeMarcus Cousins no longer on the team and the Rockets embracing small-ball again, Tate’s role looks to be secure. The Rockets also play four games this week with no back-to-backs.

Jae Crowder (SF/PF – PHO): 42% rostered

Over the last six games, Crowder has been a top 50 player. He’s no longer starting but still getting 27.3 minutes of playing time. He’s been blistering hot by Crowder’s standards (46%) so expect that to regress since he’s at 39% for the season. He can provide some points, 3-pointers, rebounds and steals. Plus, he has four nice matchups (POR, CHA, CHI, MIN) with no back-to-backs this week.

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PF – DAL): 10% rostered

The disrespect for Finney-Smith is a strange one because he’s been a top-45 player over the last four games. The usage rate is low, but he provides a little something in every category. Over the last two games, he’s provided 14 points and four 3-pointers in both and is playing 34.9 minutes per game.

Garrett Temple (PG/SG – CHI): 8% rostered

Over the last seven games, Temple has been a top-70 player, starting five and averaging 32.9 minutes, 10.1 points, 1.3 three-pointers, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 52% from the field. He’s a low usage rate player (11.6), so the points will rarely be voluminous, but he chips in everywhere else. The Bulls play four games this week with no back-to-backs.

T. J. McConnell (PG/SG – IND): 39% rostered

McConnell’s roster percentage only went up 8% in the last week. People don’t need assists and defensive stats? Over the last six games, he’s averaged 30.1 minutes, 4.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and one block while shooting 50% from the field. The Pacers play three games with a back-to-back on Friday/Saturday.

Saddiq Bey (SF – DET): 44% rostered

With Blake Griffin shut down due to trade exploration, Bey has started the last three games and been a top-60 player for fantasy on a per-game basis. He’s averaged 34.1 minutes, 14 points, three 3-pointers, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 46% from the field. The usage rate has been 15.7. He’s shooting 41% from the field on the season, so expect some regression in that department, but he’s going to play a ton of minutes and should be a decent source of 3-pointers and rebounds. Detroit plays four games this week with a back-to-back on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Derrick Jones Jr. (SG/SF – POR): 12% rostered

Need defensive stats? Then you’ve come to the right place. Over the last four games, Jones Jr. has averaged 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks. He’s also chipped in 6.8 rebounds with 10.8 points and one 3-pointer. He’s shooting 53% on 7.5 shot attempts. On the season, the field goal percentage is 47%, while the usage is only 12.6, so don’t expect many points. Portland only plays three games with a back-to-back on Monday/Tuesday. It’s a tough week of games as they face the Suns, Nuggets, and Lakers.