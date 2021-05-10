Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 21

This weekly column will highlight players rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues who may help you ascertain fantasy glory.

In Week 20, 24 teams will play four games. IND, MEM, MIL, and SA play five games. DET and OKC are the only teams to play three games. ATL, BOS, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, GS, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, SA, and TOR will play a back-to-back set. For a look at the full schedule grid with offensive pace ratings, click HERE.

Justin Holiday (SG/SF – IND): 37% rostered

The Pacers play five games this week. The usage is low around 12 percent so the points won’t be voluminous, but he provides 3-pointers and some defensive stats. The shooting efficiency is 40% on the season, though. On the season, he’s averaging 2.3 3-pointers and 1.1 steals per game.

Oshae Brissett (SF/PF – IND): 45% rostered

The playing time has dissipated since Domantas Sabonis has returned to the lineup. At one point, he was playing 36-40 minutes per game. Now, he’s down to 24. That said, he can provide some rebounds and defensive stats. He’s notched at least one steal in each of the last four games and, while he hasn’t blocked a shot in four games, he had a three-game stretch in which he blocked four, three, and five shots.

Facundo Campazzo (PG – DEN): 35% rostered

Over the last eight games, Campazzo has been a top 25 player. He’s averaged 33.1 minutes, 12 points, 1.6 3-pointers, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.4 steals. As long as Monte Morris and Will Barton are out, he’s going to get as much run as he can handle. Denver plays four games this week with a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Kenyon Martin Jr. (SF – HOU): 33% rostered

Martin has started the last three games and been an animal. He’s been a top 25 player averaging 41 minutes, 25.3 points, four 3-pointers, nine rebounds, five assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 54% from the field. There’s been a ton of injuries so he’s obviously benefitted but you’re playing him until further notice. Houston plays four games with no back-to-backs this week.

Jae Crowder (SF/PF – PHX): 30% rostered

Crowder missed eight games but returned on Friday and contributed 18 points, six 3-pointers, two rebounds, three assists, and one block in 23 minutes. On the season, he’s averaging 27 minutes, so the minutes could increase as he gets back up to speed. His main contribution comes in 3-pointers, but he does chip in rebounds and some occasional defensive stats. The field goal percentage can be brutal at times, though, as he’s at 40% on the season. The Suns play four games with a back-to-back against the Spurs on Saturday and Sunday.

Raul Neto (PG – WAS): 8% rostered

Neto has started the last 12 games and averaged 27.7 minutes. The scoring has been all over the map as he has a high of 25 but scored fewer than 10 points in seven of those contests. He does provide a little something in 3-pointers, steals, rebounds, and assists, though — nothing to win a week but contributions nonetheless. The Wizards play four games with no back-to-backs.

Juan Toscano-Anderson (SF/PF – GS): 5% rostered

Over the last four games, Toscano-Anderson has not been starting but has played 30.6 minutes and contributed nine points, 1.5 3-pointers, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 57% from the field. He has benefitted from the Eric Paschall injury, but there’s been no timetable for his return. As long as Pascall is out, Toscano-Anderson should continue seeing tons of playing time. The Warriors play four games with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday.

Danny Green (SG/SF – SA): 41% rostered

Green is never sexy to roster, but he’s been a top 60 player over the last four games. The shooting efficiency is poor at 41% on the season, but Green provides 3-pointers, steals, and defensive stats. On the season, he’s at 2.5 3-pointers, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. The 76ers play four games this week with a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Austin Rivers (PG/SG – DEN): 3% rostered

With all the injuries in the Nuggets backcourt, Rivers has been playing a ton of minutes. Over the last four games, he’s averaged 30.9 minutes, 14.5 points, 3.3 3-pointers, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 54% from the field. He’s a 42% shooter so don’t expect that efficiency to continue but minutes are minutes and he’s getting plenty right now. Denver plays four games this week and has a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Trevor Ariza (SG/SF – MIA): 18% rostered

Ariza is averaging 28.5 minutes per game over the last six contests. The usage rate has been 18 percent and he’s provided points, 3-pointers, rebounds, and defensive stats. The shooting efficiency hasn’t been great at 43%, but the total package has been good for top 70 production. Across-the-board numbers are valuable. Miami plays four games this week with a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.