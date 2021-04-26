This weekly column will highlight players rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues who may help you to fantasy glory.

In Week 19, 22 teams will play four games. TOR, DAL, and OKC play five games. 20 teams (ATL, BOS, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, HOU, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NO, OKC, ORL, POR, TOR, UTA, and WAS) will play a back-to-back set. For a look at the full schedule grid with offensive pace ratings, click HERE.

Kendrick Nunn (PG/SG – MIA): 44% rostered

Victor Oladipo is out indefinitely, so Nunn has been starting and thriving. Over the last four games, he’s been a top 40 player, averaging 35.5 minutes, 20.5 points, four 3-pointers, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 52% from the field. The usage rate has been 20.5. Just don’t expect much in the defensive categories. The Heat play four games this week with a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PF – DAL): 31% rostered

The usage rate is low, and he’s not sexy because he doesn’t attempt a ton of shots or score lots of points. With that said, he’s been a top 60 player over the last seven games, and he plays a ton of minutes, averaging 34. He’s also been hyper-efficient from the field, shooting 56%, which seems likely to come down as he’s at 45% on the season. He provides 3-pointers, rebounds, assists, and steals and the cherry on top is that the Mavericks play five games this week.

Reggie Bullock (SG/SF – NYK): 23% rostered

If you need 3-pointers, Bullock is your man. Over the last three games, he’s averaged 4.7 3-pointers per game. He’s also chipped in 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while playing a whopping 38.3 minutes per game. The Knicks only play three games this week, though.

Oshae Brissett (SF/PF – IND): 9% rostered

Brissett has started the last three games and played 38, 42, and 25 minutes. He’s been a top-60 player, providing points, 3-pointers, rebounds and defensive stats. Domantas Sabonis, Goga Bitadze and Jeremy Lamb have been out, so there’s uncertainty to his role when they return. In addition, the Pacers only play three games, so he’s probably not a good option for weekly leagues. In daily leagues, though, he could be a viable option if the Pacers’ frontcourt continues to be decimated by injuries.

Raul Neto (PG – WAS): 9% rostered

After Deni Advidja was lost for the season, the Wizards have gone with a three-guard starting lineup with Neto at shooting guard and Bradley Beal sliding down to small forward. Neto has played 34, 36, and 28 minutes and been a top 50 player. The usage rate is a low 13, but he’s provided some points, three-pointers, rebounds, assists, and steals. Now, he’s not going to shoot 62% from the field forever as he’s at 45% on the season but he’s going to play a ton of minutes and the Wizards play at the fastest pace in the league so plenty of opportunities to score those fantasy goodies.

PJ Dozier (PG/SG – DEN): 10% rostered

Jamal Murray is done for the season. Will Barton and Monte Morris are out indefinitely. As a result, Dozier has played 28, 30, 25, 37, 24, and 28 minutes over the last six games. He’s shot 30% in four of those games, so the production is volatile. With that said, he does contribute in every category, and the usage rate has been 21, 18, 19, 16, 28, and 18, so he’s involved when on the court. He displayed the ceiling potential in the most recent game as he went for 23 points with three three-pointers, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. The Nuggets play four games this week with a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.