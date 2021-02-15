Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 9

In this weekly piece, FantasyPros highlights some players who may be available on your waiver wires. The Yahoo database will be utilized, and only players rostered in less than 50% of leagues will be mentioned.

Dario Saric (PF/C – PHO): 10% rostered

Saric missed 13 games due to COVID-19 and an ankle injury. He returned on Saturday and played 20 minutes, contributing 15 points, one 3-pointer, two rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block. The usage rate was a robust 30.4. Prior to going down, he was averaging 18.8 minutes per contest, so somewhere in the 20-minute range seems like a viable outcome. There is the possibility for more if he overtakes Frank Kaminsky in the starting lineup, though. With that said, don’t expect many defensive stats, but what Saric can provide are points, 3-pointers, and rebounds while shooting well from both the field and free-throw line.

Jakob Poeltl (C – SA): 44% rostered

This is predicated on the health of LaMarcus Aldridge, who is dealing with a hip injury. If he returns, then Poeltl will go back to playing 20 minutes per game. If Poeltl continues to start, though, he should contribute plenty of rebounds and blocks. Curiously, he’s alternated between good and bad games over the last five games. If this was an SAT test, then he’s going to have a bad game next time out, but good thing fantasy basketball doesn’t work that. Right?

Carmelo Anthony (SF/PF – POR): 45% rostered

Anthony has been blisteringly hot over the last three games, converting 52% of his 14.7 field goal attempts for 23.2 points per game. He’s averaged four 3-pointers over that span and garnered a usage rate of 31.5. On the season, he’s averaging 1.8 3-pointers with a 23.1 usage rate while also shooting 39% from the field. The minutes have remained constant at 24.3 per game. He’s going to regress, but there’s a chance the heater continues in the short term. Anthony only plays three games this week, but there’s a matchup against the Wizards, one of the most fantasy-friendly opponents out there.

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF/PF – DAL): 8% rostered

Over the last three games, Finney-Smith has been a top 55 player, averaging 9.7 points, two 3-pointers, 6.3 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 68% from the field. Now, he’s a super-low usage player and shoots 43% from the field on the season, so the hot shooting and point production isn’t going to continue. He does play a ton of minutes (35 over the past three games) and will contribute a little in every category.

Grayson Allen (SG/SF – MEM): 10% rostered

Allen has played 30 and 35 minutes the last two games while starting one of those. De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane have been out, so as long as they’re out, Allen should see plenty of playing time. He contributed 23 points, six 3-pointers, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals in one game while going 18 points, five 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the other. The usage rate has been 21.4 and 22.6. Now, all three teams that Memphis plays this week are in the bottom third of offensive pace, but Detroit boosts the fantasy points per minute to small forwards by 13.43% above league average, the most generous in the league.

Kenrich Williams (SF/PF – OKC): 8% rostered

Williams has started the last two games because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed time due to a knee injury. If Shai returns, then forget about Williams, but if he misses, then he becomes a viable option. Williams has played 36 and 40 minutes the last two games and contributed in everything but blocks. He went for 24 points, two 3-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals against the Lakers while he contributed seven points, one 3-pointer, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and one steal against the Nuggets.

Kendrick Nunn (PG/SG – MIA): 42% rostered

Like Williams, Nunn has been starting because Goran Dragic has been out with an ankle injury. Even when he returns, Nunn could continue seeing significant playing time because Avery Bradley is out for an extended period of time. Over the last five games, Nunn has been a top 60 player, averaging 18.2 points, three 3-pointers, 4.4 rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 50% from the field and 85% from the line. The usage rate has been a respectable 23.2, and he’s been playing 34.2 minutes per game.

T. J. McConnell (PG/SG – IND): 31% rostered

Man, what’s a guy have to do to get some respect on the fantasy streets? After missing three games due to his child’s birth, McConnell has averaged 26 minutes, 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, eight assists, 0.4 blocks, and 1.9 steals over a 16-game span. Eight assists and 1.9 steals! A true specialist, but what a specialist he is.

Willy Hernangomez (C – NO): 1% rostered

After rotting away on the bench for much of the season, Hernangomez has risen from the ashes and become a part of the Pelicans’ rotation. Over the last seven games, he’s overtaken Jaxson Hayes for the backup center minutes and averaged 20.8 minutes, 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks while shooting 57% from the field and 66% from the line.