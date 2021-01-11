Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 4

In this weekly piece, FantasyPros highlights some players who may be available on your waiver wires. The Yahoo database will be utilized, and only players rostered in less than 50% of leagues will be mentioned.

Tyrese Maxey (SG – PHI): 20% rostered

In his lone start last week, Maxey amassed 39 points, three three-pointers, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 43.8 minutes. Keep in mind that Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Joel Embiid and Seth Curry did not play but he should see a ton of playing time this week (the 76ers play five games).

Justin Holiday (SG/SF – IND): 31% rostered

Since TJ Warren went down with an injury, Holiday has averaged 31.3 minutes, 13 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.6 3-pointers over five games. The Pacers play five games this week so scoop him up and get him into your lineups.

Doug McDermott (SF/PF – IND): 5% rostered

McDermott tweaked his ankle a few games ago but looks to be fine now as he played 23.3 minutes in his last outing. McDermott is a scorer and 3-point specialist who won’t contribute much in the other categories. With that said, five games are five games.

Aaron Holiday (PG – IND): 2% rostered

Holiday has barely been a top 300 player for fantasy, yet he’s averaged 24 minutes over the past three games and he plays five games this week. Holiday has a paltry usage rate of 11 over the past three games and he’s shooting 31% overall, so don’t expect many points. He can deliver some 3-pointers and steals.

Cam Reddish (SF/PF – ATL): 47% rostered

The Hawks play four games this week and Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss some time due to injury, so Reddish could see tons of action. Over the past three games, he’s averaged 30.4 minutes per game, 13 points, two 3-pointers, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals. The efficiency has been awful at 30%, though, but the usage rate has been at 24.3.

Payton Pritchard (PG – BOS): 17% rostered

The Celtics play four games this week and are currently ravaged due to health and safety protocols. As a result, Pritchard should see elevated playing time and could soak up some of the usage vacated by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Over the past four games, Pritchard was already averaging 25.9 minutes, 11.3 points, 1.5 3-pointers, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The usage rate has been 17.7 while the efficiency has been a sparkling 48% from the field.

Tacko Fall (C – BOS): 3% rostered

The Celtics’ frontcourt has been ravaged, leaving Daniel Theis and Fall as the last men standing. In his last game, Fall played 19 minutes and contributed four points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The usage rate is sub-10%, but at 7-foot-5 he’ll get you rebounds and blocks. However, he may not play much against teams like the Heat with Bam Adebayo — who operates from the perimeter — pulling Fall away from the basket.

Bismack Biyombo (C – CHA): 23% rostered

The minutes have decreased over the past week, but Biyombo is still starting and playing 24 minutes per game. Biyombo will provide rebounds and blocks, but the free throw shooting is bad.

Cedi Osman (SF/PF – CLE): 18% rostered

The Cavaliers play four games this week. Over the past four games, Osman has played 35 mpg, as both Darius Garland and Collin Sexton have been injured. He’s contributed 11.8 points, 2.3 3-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals. The shooting has been awful, though, at 29% from the field and 66% from the line. When Garland and Sexton return, his playing time and usage will plummet.

Tyus Jones (PG – MEM): 20% rostered

The Grizzlies play four games this week. Jones has filled in for the injured Ja Morant and averaged 29 minutes per game in six starts. The usage rate is low so don’t expect points, but assists and steals should be abundant.

Josh Hart (SG/SF – NO): 23% rostered

The Pelicans play four games this week. Once in a while, Hart will pop off for some points, as evidenced by the 19 he scored last game. It doesn’t happen often, though. What he does provide are good rebound numbers with a sprinkle of steals and 3-pointers.

Austin Rivers (PG/SG – NYK): 27% rostered

The Knicks play four games this week and over the past three games, Rivers has averaged 32.6 minutes per game. He’s averaging 14.3 points, three 3-pointers, 3.3 rebounds, three assists and one steal per game while shooting 53% from the field. Dare I say that he’s a must pick up?

George Hill (PG/SG – OKC): 25% rostered

The Thunder play four games this week. Hill isn’t sexy, but he’s averaging 25 minutes per game and can provide some 3-pointers, assists and steals. He’s on a bit of a cold streak lately, but is still shooting 49% from the field on the season.

Luguentz Dort (SG/SF – OKC): 30% rostered

Dort is averaging 28 minutes per game and can contribute steals, 3-pointers and rebounds.

Cole Anthony (PG – ORL): 44% rostered

He’s starting in place of Markelle Fultz and can provide a few dimes, but the shooting efficiency is worse than awful. On the season, he’s converting 31% of his attempts.

Cameron Johnson (SF/PF – PHO): 34% rostered

The Suns play four games this week. Over the past three games, Johnson has averaged 26.7 minutes per game and is a top 75 player on a per-game basis. The usage rate is a healthy 20 and he’s hoisting up 10.7 shots per game. This has translated to 14 points per game and 3.3 3-pointers. He has also provided four rebounds and one block per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. (SG/SF – POR): 6% rostered

The Trail Blazers play four games this week. Jones starts and is averaging 28 mpg on the season. Over the past three games, though, that number has ticked down to 23.6. Jones won’t score much, but will grab some boards and provide defensive stats.

Gary Trent Jr. (SF/SF – POR): 12% rostered

Strictly a points and 3-pointers streamer. The efficiency fluctuates but he can get hot on any night.

Deni Avdija (SG/SF – WAS): 18% rostered

Avdija has started all ten games this season but hadn’t done much until last outing when he poured in 20 points, five 3-pointers, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31.6 minutes. Keep in mind that Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal didn’t play in that game while Thomas Bryant went down with an injury. With that said, the Wizards play four games this week.

Robin Lopez (C – WAS): 3% rostered

Moritz Wagner (PF/C – WAS): 6% rostered

Thomas Bryant is done for the season after tearing his ACL. Lopez played 21 minutes while Wagner played 20 minutes after Bryant went down. Lopez will provide rebounds and blocks while Wagner will contribute rebounds and three-pointers.