The Lakers are the only team to play five games this week. 20 teams will play four games while the rest will play three. 19 teams will play on a back-to-back, with the Lakers playing two of them. For a look at the schedule grid with offensive pace ratings, click HERE.

Rudy Gay (SF/PF – SA): 24% rostered

Gay has scored double figures in six of the last seven games. Over the last two games, he’s played 27 and 20 minutes, with the latter being a blowout, so he probably would’ve played close to 27 minutes again. With LaMarcus Aldridge out of the picture, Gay should see consistent playing time in the mid-20s. He garners a healthy usage rate in the mid-20s as well, so when he’s on the court, he’s going to be involved. Gay can provide points, 3-pointers, rebounds, and some defensive stats from time to time.

Jaylen Nowell (SG – MIN): 5% rostered

If you need a jolt of points, Nowell could be an option for you. Over the last seven games, he’s scored in double figures and played over 20 minutes in five of those contests. Now, four of those contests were blowouts but, more recently, he’s played 28 and 28.2 minutes and scored 17 and 28 points, respectively. He’s been scorching hot, shooting 50% and 84%, so you can’t expect that on the regular. Case in point, in the prior two games, he shot 22% and 12%. With that said, when he’s on the floor, he’s going to hoist shots and can grab boards and dish out some assists occasionally.

Robert Williams (C – BOS): 46% rostered

The playing time is always an issue as the season-high is 23 minutes, and he often plays in the high teens. That’s too bad because he racks up plenty of rebounds and blocks when he’s on the court. Over the last three games, he’s blocked 6, 3, and 3 shots while grabbing 4, 7, and 8 rebounds. A pleasant surprise has been the assists as he’s dished out four in three of the last six games.

Royce O’Neale (SF/PF – UTA): 33% rostered

O’Neale is the antithesis of sexy, as the usage rate and points are often below 10. He contributes a little something in every category, though, without hurting you anywhere. He’s provided two 3-pointers in three straight games, double-digit rebounds in three of the last four games, at least two assists in eight games, and two steals in two of the last three games.

Danny Green (SG/SF – PHI): 23% rostered

I feel so gross writing up Green, but here we are. The shooting efficiency will always be an issue. He’s shooting 39% from the field on the season, but he’s blocked at least a shot in four straight games with one game with three. He’s racked up at least a steal in seven of the last eight games, with one of those a five-steal game. He’s dished out four assists in two straight and will grab rebounds and contribute 3-pointers.

Kenyon Martin Jr. (SF – HOU): 24% rostered

Martin Jr. has played 29 and 32 minutes in the last two games. He’s produced lines of 15 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block while going for 13 points, one 3-pointer, nine rebounds, and three blocks in the other game. He’s received the playing time because injuries and COVID-related protocols have ravaged the Rockets, in addition to P.J. Tucker being out of the rotation as the team looks to trade or buy him out. It remains to be seen what happens to Martin’s role when everyone is healthy, but he should stick in the rotation. He’s a high-energy player, so rebounds and defensive stats should be there regularly, which provides some semblance of a floor.

Maxi Kleber (PF/C – DAL): 19% rostered

Over the last five games, Kleber has been a top 55 player. He’s averaged 30.4 minutes, 10.8 points, 2.6 3-pointers, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1 steal, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51% from the field and 100% from the line (only one attempt per game). That ain’t bad, especially the 3-pointers from the big man position. This waiver wire piece is so gross because it’s littered with players who are so meh, but most play a ton of minutes and contribute a little something in every category.

Dwight Howard (C – PHI): 26% rostered

Joel Embiid is out for a few weeks, so Howard and Tony Bradley should split the center minutes. Both will provide rebounds and blocks.