FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Feb. 17)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Mason Plumlee (C – DET): $7,300 at CHI

Is another triple-double in Plumlee’s cards? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean he’s not an attractive play against the Bulls. Wendell Carter Jr. is back, but the Bulls are third in pace and don’t play a lick of defense. Plumlee is averaging 45.1 FD points in his last three, and he’ll be a nice option if you don’t want to pay up for some of the elite centers.

Lou Williams (SG – LAC): $6,800 vs. UTA

Sweet Lou has been terrific with Paul George out of the lineup, posting a crazy 38.9 FD points in his last five games. Williams should be the second option for the Clippers, assuming Kawhi Leonard (questionable) decides to suit up. If he doesn’t, look for him to put up at least 20 shot attempts and be the main distributor like he’s been in the previous two contests – where’s he’s delivered 20+ points and 10 assists.

Kyle Anderson (SF – MEM): $6,500 vs. OKC

Recommending Anderson is never a sexy play, but numbers don’t lie. He’s put up an average of 35.5 FD points over his last five contests, and I love the matchup against the Thunder. Memphis is also playing on a back-to-back set and with Ja Morant’s minutes finally creeping over 30 min, Anderson may be leaned on to generate some offense. He offers solid mid-tier value, averaging 5.5x value in his past five games.

Darius Bazley (PF – OKC): $6,100 at MEM

He’s playing over 36 minutes per contest over his last five, and with the Thunder on the tail end of a back-to-back, there’s a good chance that Al Horford rests or plays fewer minutes against the Grizzlies. Bazley’s scored over 34 FD points in his past two and delivered 5x value in his last five. Give the third-year pro a look as he can contribute across all categories.

Anthony Edwards (SG – MIN): $6,000 vs. PHI

The number one overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft is fresh off setting a new career-high against the Lakers with 28 points, seven boards, and five assists. He was one of the studs of Tuesday’s slate with 49.9 FD points, and over the last six games, Edwards is averaging 20 points per contest and seeing over 32 minutes per game. With DLo out, Edwards is a steal at this price point.

Hamidou Diallo (PG – OKC): $5,900 at MEM

Diallo is taking full advantage of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence and continues to stuff the stat sheet nightly. He’s averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over his last four games and finds himself in a good matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. He’s scored at least 28 FD points in his last eight contests and has the ceiling of over 36 points tonight.

Jae’Sean Tate (PF – HOU): $5,800 at PHI

The injuries continue to mount for the Rockets, and with Oladipo, Gordon and Wood all likely sitting out, Tate will likely see 30+ minutes yet again. Though he is really a shooting guard who is versatile enough to play multiple positions, continue to exploit his eligibility at power forward. He’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent from the field across 33 minutes in his last five games.

Josh Hart (SF – NOP): $4,700 vs. NOP

I typically don’t recommend players on the back-end of a back-to-back set, but Josh Hart has played great off the bench for the Pelicans as of late. He’s averaging 30.5 min and 30.4 FP in his last five contests, a shade under a fantasy-point-per-minute. He dropped 27 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and six triples in a blowout last night and has a tasty matchup versus a Portland defense that ranks in the bottom-three defensively.

Michael Carter-Williams (PG – ORL): $4,400 vs. NYK

With news of Cole Anthony being out until the All-Star break, MCW becomes fantasy relevant once again. He has no competition for minutes, and with Evan Fournier still dealing with back spasms, Carter-Williams is a bargain in a matchup versus the Knicks. He’s played an average of 28 minutes in his past two, but expect that to rise – along with his production. He scored 36.9 FD points one game ago, so his ceiling is right within that range.

Tomas Satoransky (PG – CHI): $4,100 vs. DET

The veteran backup PG is steadily grinding his way into the Bulls rotation and producing in limited minutes. He’s only seeing 22 minutes of action over his last five, but the results are undeniable. He’s averaged 25.6 FD points in his last five, with 28.4 in his past two contests. He’s a cheap option that’s been returning 6x value as of late, worthy of consideration for tonight’s large slate.