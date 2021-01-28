FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Jan. 28)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Enes Kanter (C – POR): $6,500

Kanter went off for 13 points and 23 boards Monday, and he’s now surpassed 50 FD points in two of his last four games. Tonight’s matchup with Houston offers the best game environment on the slate, so Kanter should be a popular center in the mid-tier salary range.

Kendrick Nunn (SG – MIA): $6,200 vs. LAC

Which Miami player should be in your sights tonight? Nunn other than Kendrick! He’s seen heavy playing time and usage as of late thanks to Miami’s litany of absences. The Clippers will be without three of their best defenders tonight in Leonard, PG13, and Pat Bev, making Nunn an even more attractive play.

Delon Wright (PG – DET): $6,000 vs. LAL

Wright has scored at least 36 FD points in three of his last four games, including a season-high 55.9 Monday against Philly. He’s a fine scorer, but his ability to fill up the stat sheet is what’s kept his fantasy value so inflated. In that four-game span, Wright has averaged six boards, six assists, and nearly three combined blocks/steals while playing a key role in Detroit’s offense. This is the wrong time to fade Wright.

Jae Crowder (PF – PHO): $5,200 vs. GSW

Crowder has started for Phoenix in each of the team’s last two games, and he’ll likely do that again tonight if Devin Booker remains out. Crowder has scored at least 34 FD points in both games, and tonight’s matchup with Golden State offers a friendly game environment to extend that streak of quality fantasy performances to three.

James Wiseman (C – GSW): $4,800 at PHO

Wiseman’s playing time is obviously a concern, as is the fact that he hasn’t started either of the Dubs’ last two games. Still, he’s averaged 29.0 FD points across his last five contests while eclipsing 30 FD points twice in that span. I like that value for tournaments.

Gary Trent (SG – POR): $4,800 at HOU

Trent started for Portland on Monday against the Thunder, and he logged 41 minutes in the process. I want to get as much exposure to the Rockets/Blazers as I can on this slate, and drafting Trent allows you plenty of flexibility to jam in multiple studs.

Reggie Jackson (PG – LAC): $4,700 at MIA

Jackson went off for 47.4 FD points Tuesday thanks to a robust 20/8/7 line, yet his price hasn’t changed in the last two days. He’s still just $5K, even with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Patrick Beverley out again tonight.

Terance Mann (PG – LAC): $4,500 at MIA

Mann played 33 minutes and scored 34.3 FD points Tuesday, and he’ll look to keep that momentum going tonight against the Heat. With the Clippers’ primary offensive options out again and Lou Williams continuing to struggle, it’s time to Mann up with Terance on this slate.

Jae’Sean Tate (SF – HOU): $3,800 vs. POR

David Nwaba seems like the safer play, but at $5.3K, he’s $1,500 more than Tate, and that ain’t great. I’d rather spend down to this beautiful sub-$4K price tag and take a chance on a guy who’s averaged better than 26 minutes per game this season. Usage and opportunity will take a hit with Houston beginning to return its starters, but Tate has established himself as a regular part of Coach Silas’ rotation.

Marc Gasol (C – LAL): $3,600 at DET

Detroit has surrendered the fourth-most FD points to opposing bigs this season (58.11) and the most blocks per game to opponents (6.6). Those numbers bode well for Gasol, given his ability to produce solid lines in limited minutes. His playing time and usage are too erratic to warrant cash-game consideration, but if you need a cheap GPP target, Gasol should be a great option at center. Marc my words!

