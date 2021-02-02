FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Feb. 2)

Evan Fournier (SF – ORL): $6,400 vs. TOR

With Aaron Gordon out for 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury, expect Fournier to see a bump in scoring and facilitating. The French forward has been impressive as of late, but he could be even better in this one.

Reggie Jackson (PG – LAC): $5,500 at BKN

Jackson should get another start tonight with Patrick Beverley out of action, and at just $5.5K, he could be a huge value in what figures to be a tremendous game environment.

Xavier Tillman (PF – MEM): $5,400 at IND

I’ll keep going back to Tillman as long as he’s this cheap. Across his last five, Tillman has scored no fewer than 25 FD points in any game, posting at least 33 FD points twice.

Gorgui Dieng (C – MEM): $5,300 at IND

Dieng is a great pivot at center if you’re looking to save some coin. Across his last two games, he’s scored 67.2 FD points in 50 minutes of action.

Joe Harris (SF – BKN): $5,000 vs. LAC

Despite committing an egregious turnover that led to an improbable Wizards’ win, Harris scored 30 his last time out. James Harden sat that one out, but Harris is a staple in the Nets’ starting lineup and deserves tournament consideration for a game with a massive over/under.

De’Anthony Melton (PG – MEM): $4,800 at IND

Melton has quietly averaged 37.5 FD points and 25 minutes across his last two games. The $4.8K price tag is way too cheap for a guy playing at this level.

Mo Wagner (PF – WAS): $4,800 vs. POR

Wagner went for 32 FD points in his last game, and he’ll look to build on that tonight against Portland. This is the other game on the slate with a 240+ over/under, and I want some exposure to this one, especially when the price is sub-$5K.

Khem Birch (PF – ORL): $4,500 vs. TOR

Birch has been extremely valuable off the bench for Orlando this season, averaging just over 20 FD points per game, including 24 per game across his last four. With Aaron Gordon set to miss the next 4-6 weeks, Birch should see some additional run moving forward.

Kevon Looney (C – GSW): $3,900 vs. BOS

Playing a Golden State center is always a risky move, but Looney can’t be ignored in tournaments tonight at just $3.9K. James Wiseman will sit this one out, and Looney will presumably soak up starter’s minutes. He’s averaged nearly a double-double per-36 minutes this season, and I’ll definitely have some shares tonight.

Anfernee Simons (PG – POR): $3,800 at WAS

Simons has played at least 27 minutes in each of his last four games while scoring 30+ FD points twice in that span. To price him below $4K is just disrespectful in such a friendly game environment.