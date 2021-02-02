Tune-In Tidbits: TNT Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Get ready for Tuesday’s TNT doubleheader with five key stats to know about each matchup.

Clippers (16-5) at Nets (13-9), 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

This matchup features the two most accurate 3-point shooting teams as the Clippers shoot 41.6% from beyond the arc, followed by the Brooklyn Nets at 40.1%. The last time a team shot over 40% from 3 over the course of a season was Golden State back in 2015-16.

Individually, LA’s Paul George (3.6) and Brooklyn’s Joe Harris (3.4) rank 5th and 9th, respectively, in 3-pointers made per game. Harris ranks 6th in the league in 3-point percentage (49.0%), while George ranks 14th (45.4%) — career-best accuracy from both players.

Since James Harden’s Brooklyn debut on Jan. 16, the Nets have averaged 127.3 points per game, which is 6.3 ppg higher than any other team during that stretch. By comparison, the Clippers are averaging 115.6 points in that same period. While the Nets’ offense has been outstanding, their defense has allowed a league-high 124.6 ppg, thus giving them the 11th-best point differential (plus 2.8 per game).

Per Synergy play type data, the Nets have the top three isolation scorers in the league; led by James Harden (8.0 ppg, 61.7 eFG), followed by Kyrie Irving (5.5 ppg, 71.4 eFG%) and Kevin Durant (4.4 ppg, 62.5 eFG%). Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers at 3.9 ppg, with ranks fifth in the league.

So far this season, there are four players averaging at least 15 points while posting 50-40-90 shooting splits. Three of those players will be in this game: Kyrie Irving (27.6 PPG, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3P%, 94.5 FT%), Kawhi Leonard (25.9 PPG, 50,8 FG%, 41.0 3P%, 91.8 FT%) and Paul George (23.6 PPG, 50.2 FG%, 45.4 3P%, 91.3 FT%).

Celtics (10-8) at Warriors (11-9), 10 p.m. ET, TNT

The Warriors are 8-4 at home and have won three straight at Chase Center entering Tuesday’s game with Boston. Golden State averages 7.5 more ppg, shooting 4.8 percentage points better from the field, 4.5 percentage points better from three, and dish out 3.2 more apg at home compared to the road.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been much better at home than on the road this season. In 12 home games, he is averaging 13.6 points on 43.1% shooting from the field, 29.8% from three and 75.7% from the line. In 8 road games, those numbers drop to 9.6 ppg, 28.9 FG%, 13.6 3P% and 71.4 FT%.

The Celtics are expected to be without Marcus Smart for 2-3 weeks while he nurses a calf injury. Not only will the Celtics need to replace his 13.1 ppg (4th on team), but also their leader in assists (6.1 per game, 20th in NBA) and steals (1.8 per game, T-4th in NBA).

Jaylen Brown has scored at least 20 points in 10 straight games; not only is that the longest streak of his career, it is the fourth-longest active streak in the league, trailing only Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Nikola Jokic.

Stephen Curry (4.5 per game) ranks second to only CJ McCollum (4.8 per game) for the highest average of 3-pointers made per game. Curry is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc so far this season, which is 1.6 percentage points below his career average of 43.4%.