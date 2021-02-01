James Wiseman (sprained wrist) to be reevaluated in 7-10 days

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be sidelined for at least 7-10 days with a sprained left wrist, the team announced on Monday.

Wiseman suffered the injury in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.

James Wiseman suffered a sprained left wrist in Saturday night’s win over Detroit. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. James is averaging 12.2 points (third-most among rookies) through 20 games and leads all rookies in rebounds (6.1) and blocks (1.30) per game. pic.twitter.com/kM57pWF8Kp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2021

The 7-foot center was a starter for the team’s first 16 games of the season before moving to a bench role last week.

Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.9 minutes over his first 20 games in the NBA.

The Warriors selected Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.