James Wiseman (sprained wrist) to be reevaluated in 7-10 days

The rookie is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds with Golden State.

From NBA.com News Services

The No. 2 overall pick has been solid for Golden State over his first 20 games.

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be sidelined for at least 7-10 days with a sprained left wrist, the team announced on Monday.

Wiseman suffered the injury in Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons.

The 7-foot center was a starter for the team’s first 16 games of the season before moving to a bench role last week.

Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.9 minutes over his first 20 games in the NBA.

The Warriors selected Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

