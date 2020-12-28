FanDuel DFS Values of the Night: December 28

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Mike Conley (UTA) vs. OKC: $6,300

Conley has averaged 31 minutes across his first two games, and while he’s scored less than 1.0 FD point per minute thus far, he’s got the opportunity and an excellent matchup to make his $6.3K price a value on tonight’s slate.

Killian Hayes (DET) vs. DET: $3,800

Hayes has averaged just over 8.0 FD points in his first two NBA games, but he’s worth a look tonight with a potential boost in usage. Hayes has seen the court for 40 total minutes, but with Derrick Rose (rest) out against Atlanta, Hayes could be more involved and pay off his $3.8K price tag.

Shooting Guard

Dillon Brooks (MEM) vs. BKN: $3,700

Brooks at just $3.7K is an unbelievable pricing exploitation. Across his first two games, Brooks has scored at least 28.4 FD points and logged at least 30 minutes in each contest. This one is a head-scratcher, but take the value where you can get it. Brooks is a no-brainer on tonight’s slate.

Kevin Huerter (ATL) vs. DET: $4,500

Small Forward

Jerami Grant (DET) vs. ATL: $5,700

Grant is coming off his best game of the season, after he posted 28 points, 10 boards, and three blocks in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland. He’ll look to keep up that positive play in a favorable matchup with Atlanta which sports one of the evening’s highest over/unders (226.5).

Kyle Anderson (MEM) vs. BKN: $4,600

Memphis’ players are undervalued across the board on tonight’s slate, and Anderson comes in at just $4.6K. He’s averaged 32.2 FD points across 32 minutes per contest, including a 20/14 showing against Atlanta on Saturday. He’s got a good matchup and an affordable price tag.

Power Forward

Kyle Kuzma (LAL) vs. POR: $4,200

It’s unclear if Anthony Davis or LeBron James or both will be out for Monday’s matchup with Portland, but if either misses the contest, Kuz could be in line for another start. In Sunday’s win over Minnesota, he scored 36.1 FD points in the starting lineup and would be in for a similar workload Monday with continued absences. His price tag makes him a huge bargain at just $4.2K.

Darius Bazley (OKC) vs. UTA: $5,800

I’ll follow the minutes and usage with Bazley, who went 15/10 in 33 minutes in the Thunder’s opener. He’s expected to play a big role for the rebuilding Thunder this season, and I’ll take a chance on him for just $5.8K.

Center

Mason Plumlee (DET) vs. ATL: $6,000

Through two games, Plumlee has averaged 10.0, 8.5 boards, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals across 32.5 minutes. He’s firmly cemented as Detroit’s starting center, and it looks like he’ll get plenty of minutes on this rebuilding team.

