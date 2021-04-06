FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Apr. 6)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Zach LaVine (CHI): $7,200 at IND

He hasn’t delivered any monster performances as of late, but this pricing is criminal for LaVine, who’s still averaged 24/4/4 across his last two contests. The All-Star guard is enjoying the best statistical season of his career, and it’s only a matter of time until he erupts. I’ll gladly take him at this depreciated price.

James Johnson (NO): $5,800 at ATL

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out of action over the last three games, Johnson has averaged 37.1 FD points while starting all three contests. Both players are questionable tonight, and Johnson looks poised to return plenty of value once again. He’s still underpriced at $5.8K.

Enes Kanter (POR): $5,800 at LAC

Jusuf Nurkic will miss this one, leaving Kanter to soak up minutes at center. In his last game out, Kanter went off for 12/17/4, and he’ll look to build on that performance tonight. The big man has been highly productive for Portland this season with Nurkic on the shelf for most of the campaign.

Hamidou Diallo (DET): $5,600 at DEN

Across his last four games, Diallo has averaged 31.8 FD points, eclipsing the 30-point mark three times. His minutes have hovered in the mid-20s, but his ability to rebound and rack up defensive stats give him a high floor and ceiling. In the three games he went for 30 FD points, Diallo racked up at least seven boards and multiple combined blocks/steals.

Malachi Flynn (TOR): $5,100 vs. LAL

Fresh off a hot performance Monday night, Flynn is back in action against the Lakers on the second of a back-to-back set. Across his last two games, he’s logged at least 30 minutes in each contest while averaging 40 FD points. Last night, he went for 16/6/4 with three blocks and four steals, and with Kyle Lowry already ruled out and Fred VanVleet questionable, Flynn could see heavy usage again.

Jaxson Hayes (NO): $4,800 at ATL

Hayes has averaged 23.3 FD points across his last three contests (all without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson), and he should be in line for plenty of work if the pair are forced to miss tonight’s game. New Orleans plays tomorrow night, so it’s possible Ingram and Zion make their return then rather than playing both nights of a back-to-back.

Grayson Allen (MEM): $4,700 at MIA

Allen provided his second-highest FD point total of the season Sunday against Philly, and he’ll look to keep the momentum going tonight in a friendly matchup with Miami. With De’Anthony Melton ruled out, more minutes should be available for Allen who draws his value primarily from threes and steals.

Willy Hernangomez (NO): $4,200 at ATL

Hernangomez has averaged 26.4 FD points across 23 minutes in his last two games, and he should be in line for another start if Steven Adams remains out. If you’re looking to pay down at center, there isn’t a better bang for your buck than Hernangomez.

Isaiah Stewart (DET): $3,700 at DEN

With Mason Plumlee out for rest Monday, Steward delivered his best performance of the season with a 33.2 FD point effort. Plumlee should return Tuesday, but as Detroit continues to fall farther out of playoff contention, Stewart should continue to see additional run for the lottery-bound Pistons. I’d be willing to take a chance in tournaments at this bottom-barrel price.

Killian Hayes (DET): $3,500 at DEN

In just his second game back from a lengthy absence, Hayes went off for 38.1 FD points in just 25 minutes Monday. He notably saw his playing time increase from the 19 minutes he got in his return the game prior, and he should continue to see his minutes trend up as the season goes along. Hayes is still priced at the bare minimum, and that’s a salary to exploit.