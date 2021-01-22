FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Jan. 22)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Kemba Walker (BOS) vs. PHI: $6,300

Walker has scored 50 FD points across 40 minutes of action in two games back in the lineup. After two outings with no health issues, he could see his minutes increase to the mid-to-high 20’s tonight in a favorable matchup with Philadelphia. At just $6.3K, you don’t need a huge night for Walker to hit value, but if he’s feeling it, his ceiling is high.

Coby White (CHI) vs. CHA: $6,100

White’s price has dropped precipitously due to his recent performances. Across his last two games, the second-year man has averaged fewer than 20 FD points, but there’s good reason to believe he can bounce back tonight. Scoring can come and go, but White is playing big minutes and doing more than just putting up points. This season, he’s averaging 15.9 ppg, 5.9 apg and 5.1 rpg and has legitimate 50-point upside. Charlotte’s matchup with Chicago has the highest over/under on the slate at 227.5, so the game environment favors White, who could really smash value at his discounted price.

Shooting Guard

Collin Sexton (CLE) vs. BKN: $7,500

Sexton went off for a career-high 42 points against Brooklyn on Wednesday and racked up 63.5 FD points in the process. Granted, the game went to double-overtime, but Sexton has been an efficient scorer this season while leading Cleveland’s offense. Tonight, he’ll face the Nets for a rematch, and you’ve got to love the “Young Bull” against this pedestrian defense.

Jeremy Lamb (IND) vs. ORL: $4,000

Lamb made his season debut Tuesday and racked up 17.4 FD points in 19 minutes of action off the bench. Tonight, his minutes are expected to increase, and he should be relied on for his instant offense with the second unit. In this friendly matchup, Lamb is worth a shot in GPPs tonight.

Small Forward

Cedi Osman (CLE) vs. BKN: $5,900

Osman has averaged more than 38 FD points across his last three games, as he continues to play a key offensive role for the Cavs. Osman went for 25/7/7 in Wednesday’s double-OT victory, and he was on the court for a whopping 50 minutes! Tonight’s rematch offers the chance for more productivity at a value salary.

Josh Okogie (MIN) vs. ATL: $3,900

He’s been in the starting lineup in each of the Wolves’ last three games, and with Juancho Hernangomez and Karl-Anthony Towns both out, expect Okogie to keep seeing quality playing time. He’s scored at least 21 FD points in two of his last three contests, and at just $3.9K in a great matchup, he could be a great value, especially in GPPs.