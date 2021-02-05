FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Feb. 5)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Andre Drummond (C – CLE): $7,500 vs. MIL

Drummond is purely a tournament play tonight. He’s seen his minutes fluctuate since Jarrett Allen was added to the lineup, and Drummond went for just 19.5 FD points in his last game. Even sharing the frontcourt with Allen, that kind of production is not the norm for Drummond. He’s got 60-point upside and is sure to be extremely low-rostered.

Thaddeus Young (C – CHI): $6,600 at ORL

Young has been a revelation for Chicago as of late, going for 41.6 FD points across his last four games. With Wendell Carter still on the shelf, it’s Thad’s world, and we’re just living in it. He’s come just shy of a triple-double in three games during that remarkable span, and I’m more than willing to spend $6.6K for that kind of upside.

Kemba Walker (PG – BOS): $5,700 at LAC

This hasn’t been the season many in the fantasy community envisioned from Walker, but… it’s still Kemba Walker. He went for 34.9 FD points in his last game and will be playing fresh tonight after taking Wednesday off for rest. Any time he’s priced this low, Walker is worth a shot in tournament lineups.

Darius Bazley (PF – OKC): $5,600 vs. MIN

Bazley nearly went for 40 FD points in his last game, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and George Hill out, expect Bazley to see some heavy usage against the Wolves.

Devonte’ Graham (SG – CHA): $5,400 vs. UTA

Graham continues to play heavy minutes for Charlotte, having played no fewer than 32 minutes in a game since Jan. 6. The emergence of sensational rookie LaMelo Ball has overshadowed Graham’s solid play in his third season, and he likely won’t be highly rostered on tonight’s slate.

Theo Maledon (PG – OKC): $4,800 vs. MIN

With the Thunder down so many players again, Maledon should slot back into the starting lineup against the T-Wolves. He’s scored better than 33 FD points in two of his last three games, yet he’s still priced under $5K against a Minnesota team that plays no defense.

Miles Bridges (SF – CHA): $4,800 vs. UTA

With PJ Washington out again, Bridges should be in Charlotte’s starting lineup tonight. In his last game, Bridges went for 31.9 FD points, and he’s averaged 24 across his last three. The matchup isn’t ideal, but for DFS, we’re looking for minutes, opportunity and an affordable salary. Bridges checks all the boxes.

Frank Kaminsky (PF – PHO): $4,500 vs. DET

Kaminsky has seen his production tick up over the last week, averaging better than 25 FD points across his last four games. Dario Saric remains out, and Jae Crowder may not take the court either. That leaves Kaminsky staring at some additional opportunity against Detroit.

Jordan Clarkson (SG – UTA): $4,500 at CHA

Clarkson has cooled down a little bit since Donovan Mitchell returned from his two-game absence, but you shouldn’t forget the quality of play he’s put forth this season. Clarkson has legitimate 40 FD-point upside, and he may be back on a heater after scoring 23 real-life points against Atlanta last night. There’s no reason he should be priced at just $4.5K.

Kenrich Williams (SF – OKC): $3,500 vs. MIN

Williams has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last two games, and he’s expected to see plenty of run tonight. In his last game out, Williams went 19/6/2, and you’d be hard-pressed to find another player with this kind of upside at the bare-minimum price on this slate.