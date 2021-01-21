FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Jan. 21)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Dennis Schroder (LAL) vs. MIL: $6,600

The matchup with Milwaukee’s stout defense might look scary on paper, but there’s nothing to worry about with Schroder here. He’s averaged 31.7 FD points in 31.5 minutes across his last six games, and tonight’s matchup with the Bucks has the highest over/under of the three games on the slate (228.5).

Lonzo Ball (NOP) vs. UTA: $5,500

I’m going back to the well with Ball tonight, even after he scored just 23.2 FD points in Tuesday’s return. What’s important to note is that he scored those 23.2 points in just 23 minutes of action. His playing time is expected to increase tonight, and if Ball can get on the court for closer to the 32.4 minutes he’s averaged thus far, he could be a great value. There’s plenty of both risk and reward in plugging Ball into your lineups.

Shooting Guard

Jordan Clarkson (UTA) vs. NOP: $6,300

Clarkson continues to roll as he’s averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 dimes across his last seven games. He scored 33.2 FD points in Tuesday’s matchup with New Orleans, and he’ll look to show up for another strong performance in tonight’s rematch.

Immanuel Quickley (NYK) vs. GSW: $4,500

Aside from a 15.2-FD-point performance Tuesday, Quickley has been lights out over the last week. In three games prior, he averaged better than 33 FD points, and across his last five contests, the rookie is averaging a robust 1.119 FD points per minute. As long as he can see playing time in the low-to-mid 20s, he’s got a great chance to be a huge value at his affordable price tag.

Small Forward

R.J. Barrett (NYK) vs. GSW: $6,700

Barrett’s FD point totals have increased in each of his last four games, culminating in a 22/10/4 line against Orlando on Tuesday (40.0 FD points). Tonight’s matchup with Golden State’s lackluster defense provides Barrett the opportunity to far exceed value, even as his price continues to climb.

Kelly Oubre (GSW) vs. NYK: $5,600

After a rough start to the season, Oubre has turned it on over the last week. He’s provided at least 35 FD points in each of his last two games, and the forward has averaged 3.0 combined blocks/steals across his last three outings. Oubre has 40-point upside, and at this price point, he’s a solid value.

Power Forward

Draymond Green (GSW) vs. NYK: $5,400

Across his last six games, Green has eclipsed 30 FD points three times while failing to hit 20 FD points three times. Those totals make him a riskier option in DFS lineups tonight, but at just $5.4K, he could easily smash value.

Bobby Portis (MIL) vs. LAL: $4,900

Bobby P has been huge off the bench for Milwaukee. He’s averaged nearly one FD point per minute this season, but that number has climbed to a healthy 1.195 FD points per minute across his last five — seventh-best mark in the NBA. Tonight’s matchup between the Bucks and Lakers sports the highest over/under on the slate at 228.5, so Portis could certainly be a value in this one at his sub-$5K price tag.

Center

James Wiseman (GSW) vs. NYK: $4,400

Wiseman went off against the Spurs last night to the tune of 20/6/4, and tonight, he’ll face the NBA’s most generous defense to opposing centers. The rookie’s playing time has been hit-or-miss thus far, but on the second night of a back-to-back, it’s possible the No. 2 overall pick sees a little more playing time in favor of getting Golden State’s veterans some rest.

