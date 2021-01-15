FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Jan. 15)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

De’Aaron Fox (SAC) vs. LAC: $7,300

Don’t look now, but Fox has averaged 44 FD points across his last two games. He’s got a friendly matchup with the Clippers tonight and, as mentioned above, this game has the highest over/under at 231.5.

Patrick Beverly (LAC) vs. SAC: $4,000

PatBev has provided some big games as of late, and at just $4K, he’s certainly worth a look tonight. Clippers/Kings has the highest over/under on the slate, which should provide some additional opportunities. If he’s unavailable, Reggie Jackson (SG, $3.8K) is worth a look.

Shooting Guard

Marcus Smart (BOS) vs. ORL: $6,200

One of the best values on the slate is Smart, who finds himself in the starting lineup for a Celtics team still without Kemba Walker and now without Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown is questionable, and if Brown is out, Smart would be the value of the night.

Nickeil Alexander- Walker (NOP) vs. LAL: 5,500

NAW went off for 37/8 and 50.1 FD points Wednesday after joining the Pelicans’ starting lineup. With Lonzo Ball out and Eric Bledsoe questionable, Alexander-Walker has a great shot at garnering another start and smashing value.

Anthony Edwards (MIN) vs. MEM: $4,500

Edwards has scored a measly 13.8 FD points across his last two games combined, but there’s certainly a chance for him to bounce back in a friendly matchup with Memphis tonight in which Ricky Rubio will be out.

Small Forward

Malik Beasley (MIN) vs. MEM: $6,400

Small forward is an absolute mess on tonight’s slate, but if we’re looking to save a little money, Beasley fits the bill. He’s averaged better than 30 FD points this season, including 47.7 against Memphis on Wednesday.

De’Andre Hunter (ATL) vs. UTA: $6,000

Hunter gets a great draw with Utah on tonight’s slate, and aside from scoring 26.9 FD points in his last outing, he’s provided huge value as of late and averaged just over 30 FD points per game on the season.

Power Forward

Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) vs. MIL: $7,400

KP scored 26.8 FD points in 21 minutes Wednesday as he made his season debut. If he can see even a slight increase in minutes tonight, he’s got a great chance to provide value.

Aaron Gordon (ORL) vs. BOS: $6,500

Gordon has too much upside to be priced at just $6.5K. He’s averaged over 38 FD points across his last two games and gets a great draw with a shorthanded Celtics squad tonight.

Center

Jonas Valanciunas (MEM) vs. MIN: $7,000

Minnesota is one of the best matchups for opposing centers, and at just $7K, Valanciunas is a solid dollar-for-dollar option against the same team he just posterized for 50 FD points Wednesday.

Mitchell Robinson (NYK) vs. CLE: $6,000

Blockinson gets a solid draw against Cleveland, and he’s very affordable at just $6K. He’s averaged 34 FD points across his last two games and offers plenty of value.