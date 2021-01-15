James Harden thanks Houston in Instagram post

Ultimate Highlight: James Harden in 2019-20.

The James Harden era in Houston came to an end on Thursday as the former Kia MVP was officially dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. The impact of that trade will be far-reaching, perhaps for years to come, but Harden made it known via social media he won’t soon forget his time in Texas.

In a post Friday on Instagram, Harden posted a video and thank-you message to Houston for the eight-plus seasons he spent with them.

“What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel,” Harden wrote. “Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees. Took a leap of faith and it changed my life and the lives of my family forever. This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more.

“Before the scoring titles long before MVP you believed. For that I am forever indebted. The city opened its arms and welcomed me and my family as one of its own and for that I am forever indebted. I gave my mind body and soul in hopes of bringing the glory to the city. I fell short and for that I am forever indebted. It’s far from a good bye as I pay all my debts. TMC H Town!”

Harden was an All-Star in each of the last eight seasons with the Rockets and won Kia MVP honors in the 2017-18 season. He won three scoring titles (2017-20) in Houston and made an All-NBA team every season he was with the Rockets.

He leaves Houston as the No. 2 scorer in team lore and its all-time leader in assists, 3-pointers made and attempted and free throws. Harden also ranks in the top five in numerous other all-time franchise categories in both the regular season and playoffs.