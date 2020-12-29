FanDuel DFS Values of the Night: December 29

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Jamal Murray (DEN) vs. SAC: $6,600

Murray has gotten off to a slow start, but he’s still averaging better than 35 minutes per game as one of Denver’s primary offensive options. Murray has tremendous scoring upside, and it’s only a matter of time before he pays it off. At only $6.6K, Murray is a guy to take a shot on given the discounted price tag.

Coby White (CHI) vs. WAS: $5,900

With an over/under of 233.5, I’m looking to get in on all the Bulls and Wizards players I can. White’s sub-$6K price tag makes him an attractive play, given his high-scoring ways and ability to get hot from downtown.

Shooting Guard

Delon Wright (DET) vs. GS: $4,200

Wright has played a key role for the rebuilding Pistons already, proving to be an effective scorer while anchoring the backcourt. With Derrick Rose unlikely to suit up, Wright should continue to see plenty of run, and this is a salary to exploit.

Eric Bledsoe (NO) vs. PHO: $4,800

Bledsoe’s 31.4 FD points in the season opener seem like they came a long time ago, but the fact remains, Bledsoe is averaging better than 30 minutes per game with New Orleans, and the upside is absolutely there. For just $4.8K, I’m willing to roll the dice for the upside and playing time.

Small Forward

Josh Jackson (DET) vs. GS: $4,300

I’ll look to take advantage of some cheap price tags among Detroit’s playmakers, playing in a quality matchup with Golden State. Jackson has been big with his new team, and coming off a season-high 27 points, he’s a great value.

Jerami Grant (DET) vs. GS: $5,700

Just like Jackson and Wright above, I’ll add one more Piston to the list of value plays. Grant is a high-usage guy who’s becoming a stud in the Motor City. His price tag is still too low, and it will probably begin to rise following this one. I’ll take this value while I can get it.

Power Forward

Naz Reid (MIN) vs. LAC: $4,500

Now the de facto starting center for Minnesota, Reid should get plenty of playing time tonight against Los Angeles. In his first start Sunday filling in for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns, Reid went for 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 27 minutes.

Thaddeus Young (CHI) vs. WAS: $3,800

With Lauri Markkanen a GTD for Tuesday’s matchup with Washington, Young provides a low-cost, high-reward option in your lineups. If he ends up starting in place of Markkanen, Young could return plenty of value at just $3.8K in an excellent matchup with plenty of projected scoring.

Center

Chris Boucher (TOR) vs. PHI: $5,900

Coming off a monster 22/10 performance that included seven blocks, Boucher looks poised to return value on tonight’s slate when the Raptors face the 76ers.

Wendell Carter (CHI) vs. WAS: $5,100

Carter had his best game of the season Sunday against Golden State, posting a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double, and the Bulls’ center has seen his playing time and production increase each week. As mentioned above, I’m trying to get in on the Bulls/Wizards action, and Carter makes a nice value play at center.

