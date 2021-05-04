FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Apr. 4)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Khris Middleton (SF – MIL): $8,000 vs. BKN

Much like Luke and Leia’s bike run on Endor in Return of the Jedi or young Anakin’s pod races on Tatooine, this game between the Nets and Bucks figures to be fast and up-tempo throughout. These two teams dueled it out Sunday, highlighted by Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo trading buckets. Lost in that clash of the titans was Middleton’s performance. He went for 26/11/2 with two steals, and he’s averaged 27/7/6 across his last three. Middleton’s on a remarkable heater, and he should be played confidently tonight.

LaMelo Ball (PG – CHA): $6,200 at DET

Even at a young age, the Jedi Council recognized Anakin Skywalker’s extremely high midi-chlorian count. Ball, much like the fictional Skywalker, has also displayed a ton of promise at a young age. The 19-year-old ROY favorite should continue to provide value tonight at this low, low price. After returning from a lengthy absence, he’s averaged 37 FD points across his last two. Fire him up with confidence.

Saddiq Bey (SF – DET): $6,200 vs. CHA

“The force is strong with this one.” Darth Vader’s famous words about his son before Luke blew up the Death Star certainly ring true for Bey, who’s been a force for the Pistons as of late. Across his last five games, Bey has averaged an impressive 17.0/8.4/2.4 with 2.0 combined blocks/steals. He should remain a focal point of the Pistons’ gameplan as the team continues to fall down the standings.

Kent Bazemore (SF – GSW): $5,800 at NOP

Bazemore’s recent production is just like Han Solo’s imprisonment in carbonite at the hands of Jabba the Hutt. Bazemore was held essentially motionless to start the season, averaging just 6.0 points and 2.9 boards across 50 games before landing a starting job. Across his last 10 games (all starts), he’s averaged 10.5 points, 5.8 boards, 2.1 dimes and 2.0 steals. He remains a great value tonight.

Marvin Bagley (PF – SAC): $5,500 at OKC

After missing 23 games, Bagley returned to action last week and went off in his second appearance post-injury. On Sunday, Bagley drew the start and went for 23/9/3 in 34 minutes. The matchup couldn’t get much better for him tonight, and he’s far too cheap to pass up. Much like Anakin Skywalker’s defeat to Obi-Wan on Mustafar and his subsequent rise as Darth Vader, Bagley has recovered from his injury and appears to be better than ever.

Cedi Osman (SF – CLE): $5,500 vs. PHO

Luke’s shot to take out the Death Star was risky, but boy did it pay off! Osman is crafted in that same mold for DFS purposes tonight – a risk/reward play with the potential for low ownership. He’s averaged 28 FD points across his last five, but in his most recent outing, he went off for 15/11/7 and 37.9 FD points.

Juan Toscano-Anderson (PF – GSW): $5,300 at NOP

Juan T has stepped up in a big way across his last two games, averaging 35.6 FD points in that span behind some well-rounded play. Expect his playing time and multi-faceted contributions to continue on the second night of a back-to-back with New Orleans.

Delon Wright (PG – SAC): $5,200 at OKC

With continued injuries in Sacramento’s backcourt, Wright should have his number called again in a promising matchup. Darth Vader ultimately stepped in to save his son from the Emperor in Return of the Jedi, and in turn, Wright should step in for the shorthanded Kings tonight to save the backcourt.

Willy Hernangomez (C – NOP): $4,900 vs. GSW

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi – you’re my only hope.” Princess Leia’s words from the very first Star Wars movie seem appropriate here, as Hernangomez is the Pelicans’ only hope for quality frontcourt production tonight. Jaxson Hayes will have his moments, but Hernangomez is the standout with Steven Adams out of action. He’s averaged 11.7 points, 9.7 boards, and 1.7 combined blocks/steals in his last three games (all starts). I love him as a salary-saver on a slate packed with studs.

Hamidou Diallo (SG – DET): $4,000 vs. CHA

Much like Lando Calrissian’s memorable debut in Empire Strikes Back, Diallo seemingly emerged from Cloud City himself, drawing his first start as a Piston in an impressive effort. He went 16/7/1 in 26 minutes Monday, and he should be ready to roll for the second night of a back-to-back for the shorthanded Pistons.