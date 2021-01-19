FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Jan. 19)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Lonzo Ball (NOP) vs. UTA: $5,500

Ball has been out of action for the Pelicans’ last three games due to a knee issue, but he’s trending in the right direction ahead of tonight’s clash with Utah. Ball has 40-point upside, and the $5.5K price tag may be the lowest you’ll get him all season. Be sure to check the injury report ahead of tip-off, but if he’s ready to go, fire him up as a value.

Shooting Guard

Jordan Clarkson (UTA) vs. NOP: $6,300

Across his last six games, Clarkson has averaged 20.5 points, 5.2 boards, and 2.2 assists while knocking down four triples per contest. He’s hot right now, and he’s got 40-point upside thanks to his electric scoring ability.

PJ Dozier (DEN) vs. OKC: $4,400

Across his last three games, Dozier has averaged better than 25 minutes, and he’s coming off a season-best 30.3 FD points scored Sunday against Utah.

Small Forward

Luguentz Dort (OKC) vs. DEN: $5,300

Dort scored a season-best 50.3 FD points in his last game, highlighted by 21 points and a career-high six swipes. I’m not advising you to chase that lofty point total, but Dort was a hot scorer to start the season, and he’s made his bones in the NBA as a quality defender. His ability to produce defensive stats and pop off for some big scoring nights gives him a high ceiling at just $5.3K.

Kenrich Williams (OKC) vs. DEN: $3,800

Williams is a risk-reward play tonight, but you’ve got to take some chances to separate yourself from the field on slates with such a small player pool. Across his last two contests, Williams has racked up 56 FD points in just 41 minutes of action. That’s excellent per-minute production, and at just $3.8K, he’s got the kind of upside we’re looking for on slates like these.

Power Forward

Isaiah Roby (OKC) vs. DEN: $4,500

Across his last two games (sans Al Horford), Roby has put up 25 points, 13 rebounds, and seven dimes across 49 total minutes on the court. Horford (personal) may not be available tonight, making Roby a quality value play in a plus matchup with Denver.

Center

Nikola Jokic (DEN) vs. OKC: $11,500

It seems really strange to see a guy with an $11.5K price tag pegged as a value, but the options at center tonight are paper thin. Rudy Gobert ($8.5K) isn’t a thrilling option and neither is Steven Adams ($5.8K). I’m eating the chalk with Jokic and looking for value at another position. There’s no reason to get cute at center tonight.

