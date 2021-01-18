FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Jan. 18)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Trey Burke (DAL) at TOR: $4,300

Burke’s production has been less than stellar over the last week, but he’s still averaged 29 minutes per game across his last three. Point guard is top-heavy on tonight’s slate, with few options under $6K to feel confident about. Burke comes with some risk, but if you’re looking for a cheap flyer who’s going to play heavy minutes, he’s your man.

Coby White (CHI) vs. HOU: $7,500

White’s price tag has risen steadily to $7.5K, but he’s been as good as advertised this season. The second-year guard has posted averages of 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. The Bulls get the best available matchup for guards tonight, and with the point guard position so loaded at the top, White is actually one of the better values at his current salary.

Shooting Guard

Victor Oladipo (HOU) at CHI: $7,500

John Wall is out tonight, and with Houston’s roster severely depleted, Oladipo should be thrown into big minutes in his Rockets debut. The matchup with Chicago isn’t one to shy away from, and the guard will likely be asked to handle a heavy offensive load.

Donte DiVincenzo (MIL) at BKN: $4,400

DiVincenzo consistently sees minutes in the mid-to-high 20s, and he’s exceeded 30 FD points four times this season. Priced at just $4.4K, I like him as a value play in a game that features the night’s highest over/under (240).

Small Forward

Pascal Siakam (TOR) vs. DAL: $8,200

Following two disappointing efforts against Charlotte over the weekend, Siakam’s price tag has dipped to just $8.2K. That’s a salary to take advantage of, as he averaged nearly 50 FD points per game across four games prior. The matchup with Dallas is friendly, giving “Spicy P” the chance to turn up the heat.

Joe Harris (BKN) vs. MIL: $4,500

Harris logged 30 minutes Saturday with James Harden and Kevin Durant on the floor, and the sharpshooting forward should continue to see quality floor time alongside Brooklyn’s new powerhouse stars. At just $4,500, he’s got plenty of upside in a matchup that has a 240 over/under. With defenses drawn elsewhere, Harris could see some open looks and really break value at his low salary.

Power Forward

Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) at TOR: $6,900

Porzingis has seen his minutes and production rise in each of his last two games, and he scored a season-high 35.6 FD points his last time out. Porzingis’ price tag is the lowest it will ever be, and at a sub-$7K salary, there’s plenty of room to blow past value.

Lauri Markkanen (CHI) vs. HOU: $6,100

After missing seven games, Markkanen has played at least 32 minutes in two straight, and he dominated in his last one, going 29/10 while posting 43.5 FD points. Just like Porzingis, Markkanen’s salary is far too low given his upside. He should be one of the top values of tonight’s slate.

Center

Wendell Carter (CHI) vs. HOU: $5,900

Carter is another Bull whose salary is exploitable this evening, as he’s registered at least 34 FD points in four of his last five contests. Tonight’s matchup with Houston is among the best for centers, and this salary makes him a juicy addition to daily rosters.

DeAndre Jordan (BKN) vs. MIL: $4,500

Jordan comes with some risk now that the usage is dominated by two (or possibly three) superstars. Still, Jordan should see minutes in the 20’s, and he doesn’t need huge playing time to exceed value thanks to his ability to crash the glass and rack up blocks.

