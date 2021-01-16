FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Jan. 16)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Goran Dragic (MIA) vs. DET: $5,700

Dragic has been upgraded to questionable after missing each of the last two games due to landing on the COVID list. He should immediately command a large role in the offense should he be able to suit up and is averaging 1.11 FanDuel points per minute while garnering a 30.8% usage rate without Jimmy Butler on the court this season.

Shake Milton (PHI) @ MEM: $5,600

Milton picked up right where he left off after missing three games, dropping 31 points and seven dimes en route to 51.9 FanDuel points in Thursday’s win over the Heat. With Joel Embiid sitting this one out due to knee pain, Philly will need to find their offense elsewhere, and Milton fits the bill. In 149 total minutes without Embiid on the court this season, Milton is seeing a 28.5% usage rate and averaging 1.11 FanDuel points per minute.

Shooting Guard

Cam Reddish (ATL) @ POR: $4,500

Reddish has scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games and has been the biggest beneficiary of Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s knee injury. Saturday’s matchup against the Blazers’ is the highest projected over/under on the slate at 236, giving him plenty of opportunities to produce value.

Derrick Rose (DET) @ MIA: $5,700

Rose has been removed from the injury report after missing the previous two games with knee soreness. He’s averaged 26.09 FanDuel points per game this season but gets a terrific matchup against the Heat, who have struggled to contain slashing guards and just gave up 31 points to Shake Milton on Thursday. Rose should continue to see a hefty workload in the aftermath of Killian Hayes’ labral hip tear.

Small Forward

Precious Achiuwa (MIA) vs. DET: $4,200

Precious went toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid in each of the last two games and managed to post a double-double in both. He’s been getting some extra playing time while multiple Heat players remain inside the league’s health and safety protocols, and that should be the case once again Saturday. Precious is averaging 30.6 FanDuel points over his last two games and gets a matchup with a Pistons team who are surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points per game this season.

Caleb Martin (CHA) @ TOR: $3,900

With Gordon Hayward banged up, Martin was inserted into the starting lineup for Thursday’s game against the Raptors. He struggled with his shot but could contribute solid numbers in other areas, leading to a season-high 24.2 FanDuel points. If Hayward is forced to sit once more, most people will run to Miles Bridges at $4,300, but Martin represents a nice contrarian play for Saturday’s slate.

Power Forward

Brandon Clarke (MEM) vs. PHI: $5,900

Clarke has been impressive as of late, topping 40+ FanDuel points in two of his last three games. While a matchup against Philly looks tough on paper, Joel Embiid won’t be out there due to knee soreness, which will surely make things easier for Clarke down low.

Harry Giles (POR) vs. ATL: $3,800

With Jusuf Nurkic suffering a fractured hand during Thursday’s loss to the Pacers, Giles and Enes Kanter remain as the only true big men left on the Blazers’ roster. Kanter will presumably start at center in Nurkic’s absence, though Giles will certainly see an increased role as we advance. With Saturday’s game against the Hawks leading the slate with the highest over/under at 236, there should be plenty of fantasy production up for grabs in Portland’s frontcourt. Giles is averaging 1.11 FanDuel points per minute in 69 minutes without Nurkic on the court this season.

Center

Enes Kanter (POR) vs. ATL: $5,200

Kanter will presumably slide into the starting lineup on Saturday in the aftermath of Jusuf Nurkic’s fractured hand. He’s seen 223 minutes without Nurkic on the court this season and has managed to produce 1.20 FanDuel points per minute in that span. In addition to his increased role, the Hawks give up the most fantasy points per game to opposing centers this season.

Dwight Howard (PHI) @ MEM: $4,400

Howard has been performing well as of late, averaging 21.7 FanDuel points in only 21.4 minutes over his last five games. With Joel Embiid already ruled out due to knee soreness, Howard is in line to slide into the starting lineup on Saturday. He’s played 209 minutes without Embiid on the court and has averaged 1.01 FanDuel points per minute during that span.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prepare your DFS lineups tonight.