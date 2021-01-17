FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Jan. 17)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Malcolm Brogdon (IND) at LAC: $8,800

Brogdon is always one of the most reliable options out there, averaging 43.2 FD points per game.

Ben Simmons (PHI) at OKC: $8,300

Simmons should see increased usage with Joel Embiid out, and he’s coming into this matchup scoring at least 44 FD points in back-to-back games.

George Hill (OKC) vs. PHI: $4,500

Hill is risky, but he can easily provide 20-25 fantasy points. That’s all you would need from a $4,500 player.

Shooting Guard

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) vs. PHI: $8,200

SGA has been crushing recently, and we’ll discuss that in the studs section.

Buddy Hield (SAC) vs. NOR: $5,100

Hield has the potential to drop 40 anytime he steps on the floor, and it’s crazy that his price is right around $5K.

Eric Bledsoe (NOR) at SAC: $4,900

Bledsoe has been a $7,000 player throughout his career, and his early-season struggles could subside here against the worse defense in the NBA.

Small Forward

Kawhi Leonard (LAC) vs. IND: $9,400

Kawhi and Harris will find themselves in the studs section.

Tobias Harris (PHI) at OKC: $7,500

Kawhi and Harris will find themselves in the studs section.

Harrison Barnes (SAC) vs. NOR: $5,800

It makes no sense that Barnes remains below $6,000. He’s scored at least 25 FD points in almost every game this season and is averaging 31.4 fantasy points per game for the year.

Power Forward

Zion Williamson (NOR) at SAC: $7,700

This is a perfect spot for Zion. His athleticism and hustle should guarantee him a double-double against the worst defense in the league.

Bojan Bogdanovic (UTH) at DEN: $4,300

Bogey has been a $6,000 player throughout his career, and we want to ride him until he gets closer to that number.

Isaiah Roby (OKC) vs. PHI: $4,200

With Horford out, Roby should continue to start for the Thunder. That’s led to him scoring at least 23 FD points in back-to-back games.

Center

Nikola Jokic (DEN) vs. UTH: $11,500

Jokic picks up triple-doubles like it’s nobody’s business, and we’ll talk about that in the next section.

Steven Adams (OKC) vs. PHI: $5,800

Adams regularly scores 25-30 FD points, making him a solid value below $6,000.

Dwight Howard (PHI) at OKC: $4,400

Howard should start for Embiid, making him one of the best punt plays on the slate. In that role on Saturday, he had eight points, 18 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in his best game in years.