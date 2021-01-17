Fantasy
FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Jan. 17)
Find the most value ahead of tonight's games by checking out Fan Duel's values of the night.
FantasyPros
See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.
Point Guard
Malcolm Brogdon (IND) at LAC: $8,800
Brogdon is always one of the most reliable options out there, averaging 43.2 FD points per game.
Ben Simmons (PHI) at OKC: $8,300
Simmons should see increased usage with Joel Embiid out, and he’s coming into this matchup scoring at least 44 FD points in back-to-back games.
George Hill (OKC) vs. PHI: $4,500
Hill is risky, but he can easily provide 20-25 fantasy points. That’s all you would need from a $4,500 player.
Shooting Guard
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) vs. PHI: $8,200
SGA has been crushing recently, and we’ll discuss that in the studs section.
Buddy Hield (SAC) vs. NOR: $5,100
Hield has the potential to drop 40 anytime he steps on the floor, and it’s crazy that his price is right around $5K.
Eric Bledsoe (NOR) at SAC: $4,900
Bledsoe has been a $7,000 player throughout his career, and his early-season struggles could subside here against the worse defense in the NBA.
Small Forward
Kawhi Leonard (LAC) vs. IND: $9,400
Kawhi and Harris will find themselves in the studs section.
Tobias Harris (PHI) at OKC: $7,500
Harrison Barnes (SAC) vs. NOR: $5,800
It makes no sense that Barnes remains below $6,000. He’s scored at least 25 FD points in almost every game this season and is averaging 31.4 fantasy points per game for the year.
Power Forward
Zion Williamson (NOR) at SAC: $7,700
This is a perfect spot for Zion. His athleticism and hustle should guarantee him a double-double against the worst defense in the league.
Bojan Bogdanovic (UTH) at DEN: $4,300
Bogey has been a $6,000 player throughout his career, and we want to ride him until he gets closer to that number.
Isaiah Roby (OKC) vs. PHI: $4,200
With Horford out, Roby should continue to start for the Thunder. That’s led to him scoring at least 23 FD points in back-to-back games.
Center
Nikola Jokic (DEN) vs. UTH: $11,500
Jokic picks up triple-doubles like it’s nobody’s business, and we’ll talk about that in the next section.
Steven Adams (OKC) vs. PHI: $5,800
Adams regularly scores 25-30 FD points, making him a solid value below $6,000.
Dwight Howard (PHI) at OKC: $4,400
Howard should start for Embiid, making him one of the best punt plays on the slate. In that role on Saturday, he had eight points, 18 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in his best game in years.