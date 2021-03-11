FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Mar. 11)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Clint Capela (C – ATL): $8,500 at TOR

Toronto is missing three starters, leaving Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes to man the interior. Capela will be a nightmare for the Raptors on Thursday as they have let up 51.3 points in the paint over their last three contests. He’s amassed 50+ FD points in two of his previous three games, and he has the upside for another against an inferior Toronto frontcourt.

Victor Oladipo (SG – HOU): $7,700 at SAC

Oladipo is playing on the front end of this back-to-back set for Houston — so use him while you can. He’s also firmly on the trade block, so Houston has more incentive to give the injury-prone journeyman some significant run versus a team that ranks last in fantasy points allowed to the SG position at 55.1 FD points per game. He had one of his best games of the season coming into this game, dropping 33/7/5 with two steals and two blocks versus the Nets. Roll with Oladipo, especially when he’s only competing with John Wall for shots.

Norman Powell (SF – TOR): $7,500 vs. ATL

With the Raptors shorthanded, expect Powell to step up on offense. When Siakam, VanVleet and Anunoby are off the the floor, Powell’s usage goes up by 6.1% while scoring 4.3 more FanDuel points. He’s gone over 38 FD points in his last three games and he’s a good bet to eclipse that mark yet again.

Jerami Grant (PF – DET): $7,300 at CHA

Grant has seen a slight dip in his performance over the last five games, averaging 34.5 FD points compared to 38.6 FD points throughout the season. However, the Hornets are the perfect formula for a course correction, allowing the most points to opposing SFs this season with 54.5 FD points per contest. Despite being listed at PF in FanDuel, take advantage of the fact that he is actually a small forward that should ball out in this road matchup.

Richaun Holmes (C – SAC): $6,800 vs. HOU

No Christian Wood. No Hassan Whiteside. Holmes is averaging 31 minutes over his past five contests and provides a shade under 5x value over that span (4.9). The Rockets surrender the eighth-most points to the center position this season, which bodes well for Holmes’ outlook as a value play.

Lonzo Ball (PG- NOP): $6,600 vs. MIN

Ball’s salary fell by $300 since March 3rd. However, he’s been accumulating close to 5x value in his previous five games. The Pelicans project to score 123 points and Minnesota is the worst team in the league, record-wise. That gives him the upside to score between 36 and 49 FD points in a favorable matchup.

Shake Milton (PG – PHI): $4,200 at CHI

Some might assume Tobias Harris will be the greatest beneficiary of Embiid and Simmons being out of the lineup. But it’s Shake Milton. He has the highest usage rate with the All-Stars off the floor, seeing an uptick in usage by 7.1 percent. He’s been delivering close to 6x value in his last five games, making him a viable option against the Bulls.

Nicolas Claxton (C – BKN): $4,000 vs. BOS

The young center reached double-figures in his last two contests, scoring 16 and 17 points, respectively. More importantly, he’s averaging 1.36 FD points per minute with a 21.6 usage rate. That’s a bit absurd considering his teammates are James Harden and Kyrie Irving. At only $4K, he’s well worth the investment against a Boston frontcourt that’s been mediocre at best.

Dwight Howard (C – PHI): $3,800 at CHI

Howard’s nearly averaged a double-double in four starts this season, averaging 8.3 ppg with 9.0 rpg. Embiid’s absence allows Howard to see a healthy dose of minutes against a weak frontcourt. Howard has issues getting into foul trouble, but he should be an excellent cheap option if he can stay on the floor.

Precious Achiuwa (SF – MIA): $3,500 vs. ORL

Bam Adebayo will sit this one out, allowing for Achiuwa to get more run for the Heat. When Adebayo missed two games earlier this season, the rookie averaged 13.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg and 2.5 apg. Kelly Olynyk will be a popular play tonight, but Achiuwa has more upside to produce relative to his salary.