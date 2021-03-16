FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Mar. 16)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Kevin Porter Jr: $6,000 vs. ATL

My love for Kevin Porter Jr. has been unmatched this season, and I’ve loved watching him shine in his first three games as a Rocket. He’s averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.3 combined blocks/steals since his call up from the G League, and with John Wall and Christian Wood out yet again, expect KPJ to see another heavy-usage performance tonight as he handles point guard duties.

Kevin Huerter: $5,700 at HOU

Huerter has averaged better than 25 FD points per game this season, and he continues to see plenty of run in Atlanta’s starting lineup. Tonight, he’ll face a Rockets squad that hasn’t been able to stop anyone this season. I’m happy to pay $5.7K for a guy who can heat up quickly from deep.

Lauri Markkanen: $5,500 vs. OKC

Markkanen has averaged 29 FD points across his last three games while scoring at least 20 real points in two of those contests. He’s a nightly threat for big point totals while chipping in some serviceable numbers on the boards. He’s quite a value at just $5.5K.

Dwight Howard: $5,200 vs. NYK

Joel Embiid is out, and Howard should continue to see minutes in the low-to-mid 20’s in the interim. Expect some quality production from the veteran big in a favorable matchup against the Knicks.

Jaylen Nowell: $4,500 at LAL

Is it December already? Not quite, but Nowell (aka “Father Christmas”) should be delivering DFS presents to those who choose to roster him tonight. He’s scored no fewer than 20 FD points in each of his last three, including a 47-point eruption against New Orleans last week. With Malik Beasley still suspended, Nowell should continue to enjoy a prominent offensive role for the Timberwolves, making him a great value on this slate.

Aleksej Pokusevski: $4,500 at CHI

It’s Poku season around the NBA after Oklahoma City’s young seven-footer went off Sunday to the tune of 23/10/4 in his third straight start. The big man can play both forward positions and based on his recent play, he should be a staple in the Thunder’s lineup for the rest of the season. I love him at this price on tonight’s slate.

Tomas Satoransky: $4,200 vs. OKC

Satoransky drew his first start of the season Sunday and put up 10/7/6 with two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes. It’s unclear if he’ll remain in the starting five moving forward, but he’s averaged better than 20 minutes per game this season and can still provide meaningful production off the bench.

Moses Brown: $4,200 at CHI

Al Horford is out again, and Brown could draw his second straight start in a favorable matchup tonight. He’s averaged 24.5 FD points in each of his last three, and it looks like the rebuilding Thunder is giving its young guys some run down the stretch. Brown is a nice tournament pivot away from more expensive and more popular options at center.

Kenyon Martin Jr: $3,500 vs. ATL

This is one of the most blatant examples of mispricing I’ve ever seen. Martin Jr. has averaged 35.9 FD points across 30 minutes per contest since coming up from the G League three games ago, and again, both Wood and Wall remain out tonight. Martin Jr. is an easy salary-saving option who could return 10x value.

Kenrich Williams: $3,500 at CHI

Williams had a short run in the starting lineup earlier this season, but in 12 games since returning to the bench, he’s still logging 22 minutes per contest. Williams has carved out a meaningful role in the Thunder’s rotation, and he’s more than capable of returning 6 or 7x value. He’s scored better than 20 FD points in each of his last two games and makes a fine tournament play tonight.