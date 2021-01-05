FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (1/5)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Coby White (CHI) POR $6,200

White has scored 31 or more FD points in four of his last five games, and he’ll be needed to handle a big offensive load against a Portland team capable of lighting it up at will. Unsurprisingly, this game has the highest over/under on the slate at 233.5, and it’s one to target.

Jamal Murray (DEN) MIN $7,900

Murray comes in at nearly $8K, but with his recent performances, that’s still a value. Across his last two games, Murray has averaged nearly 49 FD points while scoring at least 30 real points in each contest. After a slow start to the season, Murray is finally turning it on, and his price tag hasn’t yet caught up.

Shooting Guard

Caris LeVert (BKN) UTA $6,100

With Kevin Durant out this week due to health protocols, LeVert should assume a larger role in the offense. The matchup with Utah isn’t a scary one, and LeVert has shown his ability to stuff the stat sheet when given additional opportunities.

Small Forward

Otto Porter (CHI) POR $5,300

Porter has averaged a robust 35.4 FD points across his last three, and he’s stepped up in a big way with Lauri Markkanen (COVID-19) out of action. Expect Porter to see plenty of minutes and scoring opportunities in what’s projected to be the highest scoring matchup of the night.

Joe Harris (BKN) UTA $4,600

Harris has played big for Brooklyn over the last week, averaging 29.5 FD points across his last four games. With Kevin Durant out and playing in a game with a healthy 231.5 over/under, Harris is a great salary-saving option who could blow away his current value.

Power Forward

Naz Reid (MIN) DEN $4,800

With Karl-Anthony Towns still on the shelf, I’m willing to take a flyer on Reid, who should see minutes in the mid-20s against a friendly Denver defense. Reid has 30-point upside, and at just $4.8K, he’s a nice value.

Daniel Gafford (CHI) POR $3,500

Power forward tonight consists of Anthony Davis ($10K) at the top and then a steep plummet to Bojan Bogdanovic at $5.3K. You should pay up for Davis, but the options in the mid-tier are pretty uninspired. That’s why I’ll roll the dice on Daniel Gafford, a guy priced at the very lowest salary, who’s averaged just under 23 FD points across his last three games, and who averages just over 1.0 FD points per minute this season. He’s a risk/reward GPP play and a guy I’ll stay away from in cash games.

Center

Montrezl Harrell (LAL) MEM $5,300

Harrell has seen his playing time drop in recent games, but he’s been efficient with his opportunities, and he’ll get another crack at a Grizzlies’ squad he just posted 31.8 FD points against Sunday.

Enes Kanter (POR) POR $5,200

Kanter has provided three double-doubles already this season, and he’s played meaningful minutes off the bench for the Blazers. Coming off a season-best 42.9 FD-point performance Sunday against Golden State, I’ll take a chance on him here in matchup with the highest over/under on the slate.

