FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Jan. 25)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

George Hill (OKC) at POR: $4,300

Hill is coming off a 22-point performance — his highest scoring output of the season. He’s reasonably priced in an excellent game environment.

Carsen Edwards (BOS) at CHI: $3,700

With Kemba Walker (rest) and Payton Pritchard (knee) out against Chicago, Edwards should see a boost in usage tonight. At just $3.7K, he’s a solid value in a game with a 229.5 over/under after scoring 18 points in Sunday’s win.

Shooting Guard

Kendrick Nunn (MIA) at BKN: $6,500

Across his last four games, Nunn has averaged a healthy 37.4 FD points while handling a heavy offensive workload for Miami. Facing a weak Brooklyn defense, he makes a great play on tonight’s slate.

Rodney Hood (POR) vs. OKC: $5,000

Hood has started both of Portland’s contests since CJ McCollum has been sidelined, and he scored 21 points in his first game with the starting five a week ago.

Wayne Ellington (DET) vs. PHI: $4,700

Ellington has been on fire as of late, averaging 18.8 points and 25.7 FD points across his last four games. In that span, he’s knocked down 21 triples. He comes in as a huge value at this price point.

Small Forward

Malik Beasley (MIN) at GSW: $6,400

Beasley has been a primary scoring option for Minnesota this season, and he’s got 45-point upside. If D’Angelo Russell (quad) is unable to play, Beasley becomes an even more valuable play.

Michael Porter (DEN) at DAL: $6,400

In his second game back, MPJ went 14/11 with a block and steal across 35 minutes. He’ll look to build on that performance with a quality matchup against Dallas tonight.

Luguentz Dort (OKC) at POR: $4,900

Dort is an inconsistent scorer, but when his shot is falling, he’s got 50-point upside thanks to heavy minutes and defensive abilities. He’s worth a look in GPPs against Portland’s barely-there defense.

Power Forward

Jarred Vanderbilt (MIN) at GSW: $5,400

Vanderbilt has started each of the Wolves’ last four games, logging 23.8 minutes and 28.3 FD points per contest in the process. He went off for 16/11 with two steals and a block Saturday, and he’ll look to build on that solid showing in a great matchup with the Warriors tonight.

Isaiah Roby (OKC) at POR: $4,500

Across his last five games (all starts), Roby has put up 26.3 FD points across 26 minutes per game while averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 boards, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 swipes. With Al Horford still out due to the birth of his child, expect Roby to log another start.

Center

Enes Kanter (POR) vs. OKC: $6,500

Kanter should continue to play solid minutes for Portland as its frontcourt anchor, and with CJ McCollum still out, the big man could find additional opportunities on offense. There’s a lot to like for Kanter tonight as he faces his former team – the rebuilding Thunder.

Naz Reid (MIN) at GSW: $5,000

After a slow start to the season, Reid has turned it on as of late, averaging 32.5 FD points across his last three games. With Karl-Anthony Towns still out due to health and safety protocols, Reid has a chance to smash value at his meager price.

James Wiseman (GSW) vs. MIN: $4,900

Wiseman has averaged just under 30 FD points across his last three games, and tonight he faces one of the Association’s most generous defenses to opposing big men.

