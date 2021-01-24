FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Jan. 24)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Damian Lillard (POR) vs. NYK: $9,700

Lillard should go crazy with so many injuries in Portland and that will land him a spot in the studs section later on.

Kemba Walker (BOS) vs. CLE: $6,800

Kemba’s minutes are slowly creeping up, and we love that he has a usage rate north of 30% since coming back from injury.

Elfrid Payton (NYK) vs. POR: $5,300

Payton is averaging over 25 FD points per game, and that makes this price tag hard to understand. Portland happens to own one of the worst defenses in the NBA too.

Shooting Guard DeMar DeRozan (SAS) vs. WAS: $7,700 Washington has the worst defense in basketball, making DeRozan and Walker great plays. Cam Reddish (ATL) vs. MIL: $4,500 Reddish has been playing at a $6,000 level for most of the season, and a high-paced matchup with Milwaukee should force him into 20-plus fantasy points. Small Forward Jaylen Brown (BOS) vs. CLE: $8,300 Brown has been Boston’s best player this year, and he should continue to roll with Jayson Tatum still sidelined. RJ Barrett (NYK) vs. POR: $7,000 Barrett plays over 35 minutes a night and regularly takes 15-20 shots, making him enticing against a lackluster Trail Blazers defense. Carmelo Anthony (POR) vs. NYK: $4,100 With McCollum and Nurkic out, Melo should see a major increase in usage, shots, and minutes. Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) vs. ATL: $11,300 Giannis is the best bet to lead all players in fantasy points on this slate, and that will obviously squeeze him into the studs section later on. LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS) vs. WAS: $5,600 Aldridge just had his best game of the season on Friday, and we definitely want to use him at this price against the worst defense in basketball. Robert Covington (POR) vs. NYK: $4,800 Covington should see a usage bump with those aforementioned Trail Blazers injured. That makes him worth a shot with this diminished price. Center Enes Kanter (POR) vs. NYK: $6,500 Kanter is not necessarily a stud, but he’s one of the best plays out there. We say that because he’s averaging 1.4 FD points per minute for most of his career and is seeing a major bump in both usage and playing time in the absence of Nurkic. That was on full display when he combined for 80.6 FD points in his first two games as the starting center.

Mitchell Robinson (NYK) vs. POR: $5,900

Robinson is playing a career-high in minutes, and that’s a scary thought for a per-minute monster like this.

Brook Lopez (MIL) vs. ATL: $5,300

Lopez used to be a $7,000 player, and we think he could recapture that form against a subpar Hawks defense.

