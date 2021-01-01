FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: January 1

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Raul Neto (WAS) vs. MIN: 4,500

Neto should be in the starting lineup for Washington tonight, and he was red hot in that position earlier in the week. He scored 41.3 FD points against Orlando on Sunday with Russell Westbrook (rest) out, and he makes a tremendous value on Friday’s slate.

Monte Morris (DEN) vs. PHO: 4,000

Morris has averaged just a hair under 30 FD points across his last three, including 39.2 against Sacramento on Tuesday as a starter. If Jamal Murray (elbow) is ruled out again, expect Morris to get another start and smash value at his ridiculously-cheap price tag.

Shooting Guard

D’Angelo Russell (MIN) vs. WAS: 7,500

D-Lo hasn’t been a great DFS play thus far, but he gets a Wizards’ team surrendering the most FD points to opposing shooting guards, and at just $7.5K, he’s a huge value in a possible blowup spot.

Caris LeVert (BKN) vs. ATL: 6,500

Even off the bench, LeVert has big-time upside, and tonight’s high-scoring matchup with Atlanta is one to take advantage of, especially at $6.5K. If you want to pivot from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, LeVert makes a nice play.

Small Forward

Rui Hachimura (WAS) vs. MIN: 5,000

Hachimura made his season debut Thursday against the Bulls and poured in 28.5 FD points across 25 minutes of play. He’s got a favorable matchup with Minnesota tonight, and without Russell Westbrook in the lineup, Hachimura could see some additional work on offense.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL) vs. BKN: 5,400

Atlanta/Brooklyn has the highest over/under on the slate at 245 1/2, so this is a matchup to target. Bogdanovic comes in at a very affordable $5.4K, and he’s scored better than 31 FD points in each of his last two games. With Danilo Gallinari already ruled out, BB makes a fine play tonight.

Power Forward

Thaddeus Young (CHI) vs. MIL: 3,700

Young made his season debut Thursday and went for 31.6 FD points in 27 minutes off the bench. With Lauri Markkanen (health protocols) out again, expect Young to play meaningful minutes and return plenty of value at just $3.7K.

Robert Covington (POR) vs. GS: 5,400

RoCo has failed to return much value this season, but in Portland’s two competitive games, he’s played at least 37 minutes in each. The matchup with Golden State is one to target with one of the highest over/unders on the slate, and despite some early-season miscues, Covington could be a value play at his current price if he sees big minutes.

Center

Thomas Bryant (WAS) vs. MIN: 5,800

Bryant’s production has ramped up as of late, and he scored a season-best 42.6 FD points against Chicago on Thursday. He’s got another excellent matchup with Minnesota on deck, and without Russell Westbrook in the lineup, expect Bryant’s role on offense to expand in this one.