FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Jan. 8)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Cole Anthony (ORL) vs. HOU: 5,000

Markelle Fultz will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, and Anthony should immediately step in as the Magic’s starting point guard. Injuries to Michael Carter-Williams and Evan Fournier could open up additional opportunities for this extremely favorable matchup. Anthony could be a smash tonight.

De’Anthony Melton (MEM) vs. BKN: 3,800

Melton saw his minutes bump up to 21 on Thursday, and he scored 25.1 FD points against Cleveland. In his two most recent contests, Melton has averaged 22 FD points across 18 minutes. That per-minute production could be valuable tonight against an undermanned Brooklyn squad.

Shooting Guard

Caris LeVert (BKN) vs. MEM: 6,800

In two games without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, LeVert has averaged just shy of 56 FD points per contest. He’s sure to be a chalky option, but this is a case where you don’t want to fade the chalk. It could burn you.

Tyrese Haliburton (SAC) vs. TOR: 5,400

Haliburton is coming off a massive game where he went for 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. With De’Aaron Fox (hamstring injury) a game-time decision due, the rookie could be in line for a lot of minutes. That gives him plenty of opportunity to build on Wednesday’s season-best showing.

Small Forward

Kelly Oubre (GS) vs. LAC: 5,300

Oubre’s season has been up-and-down, but he’s crossed the 30-FD point plateau four times across eight games. Stephen Curry is a game-time decision tonight, and if he’s out or limited, Oubre should take on a more prominent role on offense. His matchup with the Clippers boasts a 232.5 over/under, one of the highest on the slate.

Otto Porter (CHI) vs. LAL: 5,600

With Lauri Markkanen out again, I’ll continue to roll with Porter. Porter posted a 14.7-point dud Wednesday, but prior to that, he had averaged 35.5 FD points across four games. The salary is too good to pass up given his upside.

Power Forward

Marvin Bagley (SAC) vs. TOR: 5,800

Bagley’s 24-point, 12-rebound effort Wednesday is what we’ve been waiting to see, as he erupted for 45.4 FD points. Richaun Holmes is a game-time decision tonight with an ankle injury, and Bagley should be a primary option in Sacramento’s frontcourt. The potential absence of Fox opens the door for more offensive opportunities for Bagley as well.

Center

Steven Adams (NO) vs. CHA: 6,500

Adams recorded his first career triple-double Wednesday, and while double-digit assists aren’t something to get accustomed to, Adams’ consistent work on the boards and on defense give him a stable floor. Charlotte has been one of the best matchups for opposing centers this season, and Adams is worth a look here.

DeMarcus Cousins (HOU) vs. ORL: 5,300

Cousins “boogied” to 44.3 FD points Wednesday with Christian Wood out of action, and Wood is a game-time decision tonight. There’s a lot of value to be had at just $5.3K.

Brook Lopez (MIL) vs. UTA: 4,700

I don’t mind rolling the dice on Lopez tonight at just $4.7K. He’s coming off a season-best 35.3 points against Detroit on Wednesday, and he’s got a great chance to keep the momentum rolling against Utah. The Jazz/Bucks game has the highest over/under of the evening at 236.5, and I’d like to get in on the action with this very affordable price tag.

