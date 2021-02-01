FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (Feb. 1)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Harrison Barnes (SF – SAC): $6,100 at NO

All he does is produce. Barnes has come out of nowhere this season with a revived game that has made him highly valuable in season-long formats as well as a typically-affordable DFS play. Prior to Saturday’s dud, he averaged 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game across his last three games. The game environment is too juicy to pass up Barnes at this price.

Lonzo Ball (PG – NO): $5,700 vs. SAC

He has turned it on in his last two games, averaging better than 38 FD points per contest. Ball doesn’t need to score a lot of points to hit value, as he’s doing it across the board with assists, rebounds, and steals.

Jarred Vanderbilt (PF – MIN): $5,500 at CLE

Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid will be GTDs tonight, and if one or both are out, there should be additional run available for Vanderbilt. The rookie has impressed this season, and while there have been some ups and downs in his production, he has legitimate 40-point upside at a discounted price.

Gary Trent Jr. (SG – POR): $5,500 at MIL

Trent has become a staple in the Blazers’ starting lineup, and he’s made good on his bevy of minutes, averaging over 31 FD points across his last three games, including a season-high 37.2 Saturday against the Bulls. Tonight’s matchup with the Bucks projects as the highest-scoring game on the slate.

Tyrese Haliburton (SG – SAC): $5,400 at NO

Both Haliburton and Buddy Hield have been balling over the last couple of weeks, though Hield comes in $1.1K more expensive. I’d rather pay down for Haliburton — a guy seeing similar minutes who possesses similar upside in a fantastic matchup.

Immanuel Quickley (SG – NYK): $5,200 at CHI

Quickley has balled out recently, plain and simple. He’s scored at least 33 FD points in three of his last four games and piled up at least 25 real-life points in each of his last two. What’s most encouraging is that he’s averaged just under 24 minutes over the last week after playing sparingly to start the season. As long as he continues to see minutes in this range, Quickley makes a great tournament target. His $5.2K price tag is quite appealing here.

Xavier Tillman (PF – MEM): $5,100 at SA

Tillman has posted at least 20 FD points in six straight, taking advantage of Jonas Valanciunas‘ absence along the way. He’s got a stellar matchup with San Antonio on tap, and Valanciunas will sit this one out.

Cam Reddish (SG – ATL): $4,600 vs. LAL

With De’Andre Hunter out of the lineup, Reddish should enjoy some additional run and his price is far too low for a guy who is likely to see minutes in the low 30s.

Hassan Whiteside (C – SAC): $4,000 at NO

Whiteside is a constant risk this season, but there’s reward to be had. He’s seen his minutes trend up over the last week and played 20 in two straight. The per-minute production is what we’re looking for, and at only $4K, he makes a nice pivot in tournaments. I’m not touching him in cash games, though.