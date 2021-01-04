FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Monday (1/4)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

LaMelo Ball (CHA) vs. PHI: 6,400

Ball has been on fire as of late and averaged nearly 39 FD points per game across his last three. He’s got a great matchup with Philly on tap for tonight, and while his price tag is creeping up, he’s still a value, given the recent production.

Jalen Brunson (DAL) vs. HOU: 4,500

With Luka Doncic out Sunday, Brunson scored 46.5 FD points across 37 minutes. Doncic could sit out Monday as well, and if he does, Brunson makes one of the best values on tonight’s slate.

Shooting Guard

Buddy Hield (SAC) vs. GS: 5,700

Hield should see increased run with Tyrese Haliburton out of action, and tonight’s matchup with Golden State figures to be high-scoring with an over/under of 232.5. Hield can heat up quickly, and he’s got a great chance to do so in this one.

Seth Curry (PHI) vs. CHA: 5,500

Curry has scored 21 points in back-to-back contests, and he’s averaged 32.0 FD points across his last three. Curry is playing big minutes for Philly and is on a bit of a heater. Keep riding the hot hand into a favorable matchup with Charlotte tonight.

Small Forward

Harrison Barnes (SAC) vs. GS: 6,100

Barnes has scored at least 30 FD points in each of his last three games, and he’s hit the 40-point mark twice this season already. He’s emerged as a primary offensive option for the Kings and could be in for another big game against Golden State in a contest that sports a 232.5 over/under.

Eric Gordon (HOU) vs. DAL: 5,300

Gordon has averaged 30.0 FD points in two appearances this season, and with James Harden a true GTD tonight, Gordon could see an expanded role in an excellent matchup.

Power Forward

Darius Bazley (OKC) vs. MIA: 5,500

Coming off a season-high 39.4 FD points, Bazley’s price hasn’t shot up, and he makes a nice value at just $5.5K tonight. Miami has been a favorable matchup, and the young forward should be in line for around 30 minutes – his season average thus far.

Center

Bobby Portis (MIL) vs. DET: 4,700

Portis has averaged 25.1 FD points across 23.0 minutes this season, and there’s a chance he sees plenty of playing time tonight in a game Milwaukee is favored by 13.5. Averaging over 1.0 FD point per minute, Portis makes a fine value tonight.

JaVale McGee (CLE) vs. ORL: 4,700

Though McGee is logging just 17.5 minutes per night, he’s averaged 24.8 FD points, good for 1.41 FD points per minute. That’s excellent production for Cleveland’s backup, and he’s got a fine matchup with Orlando tonight. As long as Kevin Love is out, McGee should see enough playing time to be fantasy relevant, particularly at this price point.

