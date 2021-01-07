FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Jan. 7)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

De’Anthony Melton (MEM) vs. CLE: 3,800

Melton scored 18.9 FD points in just 15 minutes in his first game back Tuesday. His minutes should ramp up tonight, and he’s worth a look.

Patty Mills (SAS) vs. LAL: 4,300

Mills erupted with 27 points Tuesday, the second time he’s hit that figure in his last six games. Mills is logging minutes in the low 20s and getting plenty of work on offense. If you need a player with some scoring upside, Mills makes for a nice value.

Shooting Guard

Malik Beasley (MIN) vs. POR: 5,600

Beasley has played at least 37 minutes in each of his last two games, averaging 38 FD points in the process. Tonight’s matchup with Portland is one to attack, with a projected over/under of 232.5.

Small Forward

Kyle Anderson (MEM) vs. CLE: 5,900

Anderson had a couple of down games entering Thursday’s game with Cleveland, but he has still averaged better than 30 FD points this season (eclipsing 40 points twice). He has nightly double-double potential.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (DAL) vs. DEN: 5,700

Hardaway is logging more than 30 minutes over his last four games, and he just erupted for a season-high 30 points Monday against Houston. The scoring upside here exceeds the value at this price.

Issac Okoro (CLE) vs. MEM: 3,600

Okoro played 28 minutes and started Tuesday against Orlando after a five-game absence. He logged 10 points and two assists, but he’s seeing plenty of opportunity and tonight’s matchup is friendly.

Power Forward

Brandon Clarke (MEM) vs. CLE: 5,100

Clarke gets a great matchup with Cleveland’s frontcourt tonight, and he should continue to see minutes in the high 20s. There’s some 30-point upside here.

JaVale McGee (CLE) vs. MEM: 4,700

McGee has been a huge lift off the bench for Cleveland this season, averaging 1.3 FD points per minute in just 17 minutes per game. He’s got 30-point upside, and he’s worth a flyer if you’re looking to save some coin.

Juancho Hernangomez (MIN) vs. POR: 4,200

As mentioned above, Minnesota/Portland is a matchup to target tonight. Hernangomez has clearly taken over a starting role for the Wolves. He scored a season-high 46.6 points Tuesday against Denver, and his price is very much affordable.

Center

Jarrett Allen (BKN) vs. PHI: 6,300

Allen drew his first start of the season Tuesday and turned 31 minutes into 57.1 points in a tough matchup with Rudy Gobert. After the huge night, Allen is expected to start against Philly tonight, making him a high-value play at center.

Jusuf Nurkic (POR) vs. MIN: 6,200

Nurkic hasn’t been himself this season, but he’s coming off a 36.2 FD-point performance against Chicago on Tuesday. He’s got a great chance to build on that production tonight in a great spot against Minnesota.

