FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Friday (Jan. 29)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Norman Powell (SG – TOR): $6,200 vs. SAC

Powell is on a heater right now, and the matchup with Sacramento is tasty. Powell has started four straight and scored at least 20 points and 30 FD points in each of those contests (including at least 40 in each of his last two). Powell is a quality play regardless of who else is in the lineup, but if OG Anunoby (calf) is forced to miss a second straight game, Powell would get another boost.

Jordan Clarkson (SG – UTH): $5,800 vs. DAL

Clarkson erupted for a season-high 31 points and 43.4 FD points Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell (concussion) sidelined. If Mitchell, who is questionable again tonight, misses this one, Clarkson should see another boost in minutes and usage, making him a stellar value at this salary.

Naz Reid (C – MIN): $5,800 vs. PHI

Reid has been fantastic across his last four games, averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 boards, and 3.0 blocks. He’s finally started turning it on after a slow start to the season, and with Minnesota’s frontcourt still rocked due to injury, expect Reid to have another hefty dose of minutes and usage. His matchup gets even better if Joel Embiid (back) sits.

Reggie Jackson (PG – LAC): $5,800 at ORL

It’s yet unknown if Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, or Patrick Beverley will return for the Clippers tonight, but if they’re all out, I’m going back to Reggie yet again. Across his last two games in the starting lineup, he’s posted 82 FD points in 75 minutes. He’s the most reliable option for the shorthanded Clips, and his price is far too low.

LaMelo Ball (PG – CHA): $5,500 vs. IND

After a run of massive stat lines to kick off the new year, Ball has cooled off considerably over the last couple of weeks. Make no mistake about it, he’s still got 50-point upside. I’m not going to him in cash lineups, but I’ll certainly get some exposure in tournaments at this rock-bottom price.

Al Horford (C – OKC): $5,500 vs. BKN

The line on Thunder/Nets is as high as 230.5 depending on where you look, and it’s no secret that Brooklyn shies away from playing defense. Horford went off for 49.2 FD points Wednesday after returning from a six-game absence. He’s averaged 28.1 FD points this season, so big games like this will not be the norm. However, his price and this matchup make him an attractive play.

Joe Ingles (SF – UTH): $5,200 vs. DAL

Ingles drew his first start of the season Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell out, and the Australian posted a season-best 36.8 FD points. Mitchell’s status is still up in the air, and if he’s ultimately ruled out, Ingles could once again find himself in the starting five.

Dwight Howard (C – PHI): $4,800 at MIN

Joel Embiid (back) could be out tonight against the league’s most generous defense to opposing big men. Howard isn’t the same dominant force he was in his heyday, but he’s no scrub. In four starts this season, he’s averaged 8.3 points, 9.0 boards, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks across 24.3 minutes. He posted one double-double in those games, and went for 18 rebounds in another. There’s risk here, but at a sub-$5K price, you’ve got to love the potential.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG – NO): $4,200 vs. MIL

Lonzo Ball was forced out of Wednesday’s game early with an ankle injury, and if he sits tonight, expect NAW to see increased run and potentially enter the starting lineup. Despite coming off the bench, he’s eclipsed 25 FD points in three of his past five games. What’s great about those three is that he didn’t reach double-digit scoring in any of them. He’s shown what he can do on offense (37 points against the Clippers on Jan. 13), but NAW can get it done across multiple categories, which is what we like to see in DFS. If Ball is out, Alexander-Walker should be understandably chalky at this ridiculously-low price.

Theo Maledon (PG – OKC): $3,600 vs. BKN

Brooklyn is a team to attack for DFS, and tonight is no different. With George Hill (thumb) out again, Maledon should get another start in a great matchup. He posted 22.2 FD points in 29 minutes Wednesday at Phoenix, and he only needs 20.4 tonight to hit 6x value. I’ll definitely have some shares in tournament lineups.